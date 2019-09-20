HARRISVILLE — Officials in the city of Harrisville are contemplating growth via annexation of Weber Industrial Park, measuring about 400 acres and containing more than 50 businesses.
If the effort moves forward — and Mayor Michelle Tait emphasizes that city is only “exploring” the proposed expansion — it could go a long way in helping solidify the city as an industrial hub.
Annexation, Tait said in an email, “will help create an identity for the city as a hub for industrial, manufacturing, distribution and related commercial enterprise.”
Whatever the case, it’s prompting backlash from some, stemming in part from the municipal property taxes the impacted businesses would potentially have to pay for the first time if they were within a city. As is, the industrial park is an unincorporated island that’s bordered by Harrisville on its southern and southeastern edge, Pleasant View on its northern and northeastern periphery and Farr West to the west. Thus, businesses in the zone have no city property taxes to worry about.
Weber County Commissioner Scott Jenkins, for one, isn’t thrilled by the possibility of annexation.
“We don’t like it at all... We’d just like to keep them competitive. We don’t really see a reason to do this,” he said. If industrial park tenants have to pay city property taxes, he worries, the added cost could remove the incentive for some businesses to remain.
Likewise, officials in Pleasant View are skeptical.
“We were a little surprised to see Harrisville pushing forward with annexation of the whole thing,” said Bill Cobabe, Pleasant View’s city administrator. He conveyed his concerns to Harrisville officials at an Aug. 14 public meeting on the plans.
The industrial park area had sat inside Pleasant View limits until the early 1970s, Cobabe said, when the city deannexed the area to incentivize business growth via the correspondingly lower tax load that resulted. Pleasant View officials hadn’t been contemplating annexation, he said, but if the area is to be folded into a city, he prefers that it become part of Pleasant View.
Ryan Shaw, Farr West’s city attorney, said he wasn’t aware of Harrisville’s plans.
‘MORE TAXES AND
NO MORE SERVICES’
Tait said Harrisville’s Annexation Policy Plan, outlining future annexation possibilities, had included the southern end of the industrial park, around where the Kimberly-Clark facility sits. The plan was expanded earlier this year to include the industrial park in its entirety, stretching along Rulon White Boulevard from a canal south of 1975 North all the way to 2700 North further north.
A key motivating factor, according to Tait, has been keeping the industrial park within the confines of a single taxing jurisdiction, not straddling two or more. Including the entire industrial park inside Harrisville makes “functional sense,” she said, because road, water and sewer maintenance can be handled by a single governmental unit, not piecemeal by different units.
Still, the process is hardly a done deal, she said.
“Including the park in our Annexation Policy Plan is a technical first step and by no means does that signal any form of final decision from the city or the process,” Tait said. The city continues to study the possibility, a process that could take “a number of months,” and Harrisville leaders have started meeting with reps from the businesses in the park for their input.
Some business reps have expressed “appropriate concern” over the possibility of a tax hike via new city property taxes, Tait said. But the city is mulling the possibility of imposing the increase over time, she said, should annexation proceed. At the same time, some of the tenants are “interested” in the city’s proposal to implement a maintenance and care plan governing the park, she said.
Jenkins, for his part, said he’s been getting some critical feedback from industrial park tenants.
“They view it as more taxes and no more services,” he said.
Moreover, if the annexation efforts continue, he foresees potential feuding among the three cities abutting the industrial park because of the municipal property tax revenue at stake should the area be folded into a city. Whichever city annexes the industrial park, if that indeed occurs, would be able to collect property taxes, but the others would not.
Jenkins said the county has no leeway to prevent Harrisville from pursuing annexation. Cobabe, though, said that as he understands it, three-quarters of property owners would have to give their support to annexation for it to proceed. He doesn’t see that sort of backing emerging.
“I am skeptical the property owners and business owners would agree to that,” he said.