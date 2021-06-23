If it’s been awhile since you’ve taken a look at your internet service, it may surprise you to learn that you can get much higher speeds for the same price as your current service. But once you start your research, you may be on your way down a rabbit hole where providers are vying for your business with higher and higher internet speeds at a similarly spiraling cost. So how much is enough? That all depends on your household and usage. Let’s break it down so you can make an informed decision.
Start by reviewing your current agreement. Make note of promised download and upload speeds and your monthly payment. This will be your baseline. Before you move on to other factors, you should test your download and upload speeds because the speeds you actually get are frequently lower than the maximum speeds promised. Just as the names imply, download does include documents you might download from your cloud storage (OneDrive, Google Drive), but it also includes streaming content like watching a movie on Netflix. Typically, people do more downloading than uploading, which is why providers prioritize download speed over upload speed. However, if you regularly upload video to YouTube, attach large files to emails, video chat or play online video games, upload speed will be important.
I like to use Ookla’s speed test at https://www.speedtest.net/. Ookla is a global testing service that provides speed reports each month for both mobile and fixed broadband. In May, as in April, the U.S. ranked 11th in the world for fixed broadband speed with an average download speed of 194.88 Mbps for download and 68.23 Mbps for upload. When you land on the test page, just click go and you’ll see your results in a few seconds. Speeds do vary per time of day and the day itself, so you might want to test your internet several times over the course of a week.
Now that you know what you’re getting, compare it to the U.S. average and to what your provider has promised in your agreement. The FCC defines hi-speed internet as anything over 25 Mbps for download and 3 Mbps for upload, but these figures are woefully outdated and don’t take into account the millions who work from home. In fact, earlier this year legislators called on the FCC to raise the criteria for download speed to 100 Mbps, which is more reasonable, but by no means enough for an active online household, gamers or those who are moving a lot of data up and down, which is likely the case for many at-home businesses and remote workers.
But do you need more than that? First, look at how many people are using internet in your home and how many devices are connected to it. If you’re having trouble maintaining a connection on a video call or find your movies are buffering, you know your internet speed is insufficient. You can calculate how much internet you need by adding the average speed needed to run each device smoothly times the number of people who are participating in the activity.
Each device running at the same time will have its own speed requirement. Say there are two people in your household and at times one person is watching a Netflix move that requires around 20 Mbps and the other is in a video meeting that needs 20 Mbps—there’s 40 Mbps right off the bat. Now add smart devices if those weren’t accounted for in the previous step. For every 12 smart home devices, you’ll need 5 Mbps. This is when you do not have any devices that are video-capable. For video-enabled devices, add 10 Mbps for every dozen. You can see how easily you can get to 100 Mbps or more if you also have smart devices, additional users and video-heavy activities.
If fiber is available where you live, that’s the technology to select. Unlike regular broadband, fiber is a symmetrical system, meaning download and upload speeds are equal and much faster than cable broadband. Fiber is the future and will be able to handle a growing family, remote workers, the addition of more smart devices in your home, and will be a selling point should you decide to put your home on the market. And, it costs about the same as traditional internet service.