Everywhere I turn, I see scams: incoming calls on my cellphone, text messages and emails. Is it just me or are these internet ploys, particularly on my phone, becoming more frequent? Tracking down a culprit was easy. Just last week, Facebook announced that over 500 million user data sets were released on a website used by hackers. The data consisted primarily of phone numbers, along with dates of birth, location, relationship status and employer, essentially any data made public on a user’s profile is now available as grist for the spam mill. Linkedin announced a similar breach.
While you might be skilled at spotting scams and have the support of your phone service provider that may have added “Spam Risk” alerts to incoming calls, those emails and calls are annoying, distracting and simply a waste of time during your day. The secret to reducing these unwanted interruptions is to become as anonymous as you can online.
Before we jump into the how-tos, you should be aware that you’ll be giving up conveniences that you may enjoy such as auto-fill passwords and handy reminders to buy that item you were eyeing. You’ll also have to learn how to use some new online services that will replace those you’ve spent years using. Is it worth it? Only you can answer that question. But this is not an all or nothing package — feel free to use the tools that will be most useful for your situation.
Your browser
What does your computer phone give away about you when you visit websites? At the very least, the site knows your IP address, which in turn offers up your approximate physical location, your time zone and your language, and likely your operating system, browser type and what device you are using. When I run a webinar, the webinar provider gives me all of this information in a spreadsheet for each registered user. Similarly, I can see this data for all website visitors via Google Analytics, but in that case, I can only see the statistics for users, not their personal information.
The easiest change you can make is to use private browsing mode on all of your devices. For instance, when using an iPhone, open Safari and tap the page icon in the lower right corner and then tap Private to browse the web without gathering the little trackers called cookies, but your IP address is still visible.
To level up, you’ll need to use the TOR browser, which is available for Windows, Mac and Android (notably, not yet available or iOS). You can download it for free. It is run by a well-respected nonprofit organization run by volunteers all around the world who provide the network to reroute your communications and obscure your actual location. Essentially, it prevents somebody watching your internet connection from learning what sites you visit, and it prevents the sites you visit from learning your physical location. It will take longer to load websites, but that’s the price you pay for anonymity. You will not be able to access your online banking account because it will see that your request is not coming from your verified address. For that matter, never login to an account while browsing privately because you will immediately lose your anonymity.
Your email
When you want to protect your email, you’ll want to consider your objective. Do you want to hide your real email address from spammers? You can use a disposable email account like Guerrilla Mail that will self-destruct after a certain amount of time. When you visit the site, you will be automatically assigned a random email address. It is kept for one hour before being deleted.
If you are concerned about the privacy of your email content, use ProtonMail, a free service based in Switzerland. ProtonMail keeps your emails secure from search, allows for self-destructing messages, and is available as an app for both iOS and Android as well as for your computer. The free version offers 500 megabytes and 150 messages per day.
Your cellphone number
You may think of criminals when you hear the phrase burner phone, but here I’m referring to an app for iPhone and Android called Burner. You get unlimited Burner anonymous numbers that you can use for outgoing and incoming calls, which could be useful for Craigslist, dating apps and any time you’re communicating with strangers.
Like with typical phone plans, you can get a prepaid burner account or subscribe for unlimited minutes, texts and picture messages. If you start getting unwanted calls on your burner, you can just delete your number and set up a new one.
Using all or one of these tools will help you maintain your privacy and shift control back where it belongs — to you, not advertisers or scammers.