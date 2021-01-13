We have made it through the holiday season and are at the start of a new year. With a welcome break from work, I found myself doing some early spring cleaning. Among the old papers, event programs, recipe cards and newspaper clippings, I found stacks of family photos. Some of the paper items had not aged well, which got me thinking: How can ephemera and photos be preserved, efficiently and economically?
There are certainly services available that will convert your old media to a digital format, but the ones that appeared at the top of Google search results were eye-wateringly pricey. For instance, the Legacybox Digitizing Kit charged $611 (after a 40% discount for signing up for emails and texts) for 40 items. Even if I was ruthlessly selective, that was far beyond my budget. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here is a process for deciding on formats, methods and equipment options.
The overall goal is to future-proof your files. How you save media today will determine its accessibility years from now. Just 10 years ago, amateur archivists “burned” their files — music, photos and video — to CDs and, later, to DVDs. CD, short for compact disc, was designed to replace cassette tapes. Standard CDs could store only about 700 MB of data, the equivalent of about 350 2 MB photos. Then along came DVDs (digital versatile disc), which solved the storage capacity problem by providing 4.7 GB of data on disc or 2,350 2 MB photos. Today, laptops don’t even come with a DVD player and would require an external machine to view the media. Now, it’s all about streaming from the cloud, which has conveniently eliminated the need for extra equipment but means your media must be kept as digital files.
You should create files in formats that work across platforms. Photos and similar media should be .jpg or .pdf files, readable across every browser and platform. But how do you get your physical media to digital? The easiest way is to simply take a photo of the object with your phone. This is best done in natural light on a flat surface, using a tripod to stabilize your phone. If you can set up a workstation that makes it easy to position your phone’s camera from above, this will be a fairly quick and easy process. You may also want to mark a corner position with tape for placement consistency. You can edit right on your phone via the Photo app to crop to a photo’s edges and straighten if necessary.
Make sure you have turned on automatic upload to iCloud if you have an iPhone or use an app like Google Photos, Flickr or Amazon Photos. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you have unlimited, full-resolution photo storage with your membership, along with 5 GB free storage for videos. Keep in mind that you can only store two to five videos with an average length of 45 seconds per gigabyte of storage, the range depends on resolution of the video. You can then go into your cloud storage and organize the photos in folders by year, occasion, etc. This is important because from the storage provider’s point of view, these old photos were taken “today.”
Alternatively, you can use a specialized app such as Google PhotoScan, Microsoft Office Lens and TurboScan. There are also niche apps like Photomyne that offer lots of extra features: automatic cropping and enhancing, add dates, locations, names, captions, scan the backs of photographs and add audio recordings. However, in the case of Photomyne, your scans are only accessible through the app, which is a deal breaker for me. Delete the app and your photos go with it — definitely not future-proof.
A second option for preserving photos is to use a scanner. The Epson Perfection V600 Photo Scanner, at $230, is a top seller on Amazon. This is useful if you are digitizing negatives and medium format panoramic film, along with photos and other materials.
There are film scanners available as well designed to capture still images from film. Kodak’s $160 SCANZA Digital Film & Slide Scanner converts 35 mm, 126, 110, Super 8 and 8 mm film negatives and slides to .jpg files. The company also makes a mini version for $119. Once captured, you can save to your computer and upload to your cloud storage service of choice.