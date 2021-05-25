When your computer starts acting up it’s often difficult to pinpoint the source. Last week we saw how insufficient memory can wreak havoc, causing everything from freezing programs to black screens. This week we’ll look at an issue that was recently identified by Google Chrome browser users who reported some odd behavior. While Google has not officially addressed this issue, a Google employee on the company’s help forum has responded to users.
The list of issues is long and varied. One user said that Chrome launches, but his webpages crash, new tabs crash, even trying to load settings or bookmarks results in webpages that crash. Users have tried the usual fixes like closing and relaunching Chrome, uninstalling and reinstalling Chrome, and rebooting their computers altogether. They have checked their device’s available storage and run scans for malware. In this case, the issue seems to be a bug with Chrome 90, the current version for the browser. (Not sure which version you are running? Head over to https://www.whatismybrowser.com/detect/what-version-of-chrome-do-i-have for the answer.)
You may be experiencing problems or you may not. According to one man on the forum, he is seeing the issue on his PC, but says his wife’s Chrome browser is working just fine. The bug has been reported on Windows 10 and Linux operating systems. Chrome 90 was released earlier this month with several minor updates made over the following weeks. This new issue was first reported last Friday after one of the small updates was released on Tuesday. If you’re caught in between versions, it may be a good idea to turn off auto updating until a fix is released. You can watch for updates on https://chromereleases.googleblog.com. Pay attention to stable channel updates, which affect PCs.
The good news here is that this issue is relatively easy to fix and does not indicate a more serious issue with your machine. Here’s what to do:
First, check to see that your Sync data is accurate at https://chrome.google.com/sync and passwords appear at https://passwords.google.com (If you have a passphrase they will not but they should be reflected in the sync data link.) Next, close Chrome and open File Explorer. Navigate to %LOCALAPPDATA%\Google\Chrome\User Data by copying that string into your search bar at the bottom of your screen: Search for anything. Find the Local State file, open it and copy its contents into Notepad. Delete the Local State file from the directory and re-open Chrome.
If that doesn’t work, you can also try the following: Open File Explorer and navigate to: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Google\Chrome\User Data. Copy everything in this directory and store it somewhere such as your desktop. Rename the User Data folder to something other than User Data and then re-open Chrome.
If you don’t feel comfortable digging around in your user files, you can simply use a different browser such as Firefox or Microsoft Edge until Google releases an update for Chrome.
If this has made you leery of Chrome, you should know that the company has a useful update coming that will make changing any compromised passwords much easier. For some time, Chrome has been alerting users to compromised passwords, but updating your passwords can be a tedious process. Soon, Chrome will feature a password wizard to speed the changes you need to make. On supported sites, whenever you click Check Password and Chrome finds that it may have been compromised, you will see a "Change password" button from Assistant. When you tap the button, Chrome will navigate to the site and walk you through the entire process of changing your password. All you have to do is type in a new password, confirm it and you’ll be all set.
Leslie Meredith has been writing about and reviewing personal technology for the past nine years. She has designed and manages several international websites and now runs the marketing for a global events company. As a mom of four, value, usefulness and online safety take priority. Have a question? Email Leslie at asklesliemeredith@gmail.com