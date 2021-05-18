When your computer is low on storage, you may notice that programs freeze, the screen turns black, you repeatedly get a message asking if you want to free up storage space, your browser may send an alert to close tabs or your machine seems noticeably slow. You may see one or more of these warning signs in any combination. At that point, your hard drive may be perilously close to being full.
Once you approach capacity, your computer doesn’t have the room on the hard drive for virtual memory where it stores data during processing. And that’s why memory-intensive operations can cause the computer to freeze when there is not enough virtual memory space left to act as an overflow. Working on deadline with a taxed drive can be a huge drag on your productivity, something I learned last week.
But the fix is relatively fast and simple, especially if you have high speed internet for transferring files. I recently replaced my Xfinity service with Google Fiber. Making that move increased both upload and download speeds by a factor of 10 for around the same monthly price. If Google Fiber is available where you live, I highly recommend it. The company will pay up to $120 against your current termination fee.
Whether or not you’ve experienced speed and other issues with your computer, it’s a good idea to know how much capacity you have and how much you have used. Storage capacity is also known as disk space, disk storage and disk capacity. Disk capacity is displayed in MB (megabytes), GB (gigabytes), or TB (terabytes).
When you buy a new computer, keep in mind that the size of the hard drive advertised is not how much free space you'll have available. All computers have an operating system and programs installed that use some of the hard drive's space. For example, a new computer may have a 200 GB hard drive with only 100 GB of free space.
To check your hard drive on a Windows 10 PC, select File Explorer from the taskbar and then select This PC on the left. The available space on your drive (OSDISK) will appear under Devices and drives as a bar with the used storage in blue. Conventional wisdom says you should have at least 15% of your hard drive free at all times, but 15% of a 128 GB solid state drive is just a fraction of 15% of a 1 TB drive. Others recommend keeping half your capacity free. When you look at the status bar of your disk and you can see it’s creeping toward three quarters full or higher, it’s time to clean up that computer.
Most people will tell you to remove temporary files first, which is a good idea, but too small to make a difference. Next you can dump programs you no longer use. In my case, there were no unused programs. It’s the big files like photos, videos and design files (Photoshop, Indesign, Premiere) that are the usual culprits. But I had removed all of those files from folders on my desktop to cloud storage. So now what?
My ServiceNow technician dove into my downloads folder and there they were. By deleting or moving the largest files off your computer, you can free up a significant amount of storage. For me, it was 50%.
Here’s how to do it. Open File Explorer and select This PC as you did if you checked how much storage you have as described above. Look at the array of Folders at the top of the page, which include Desktop, Documents, Downloads, Music, Pictures and Videos. Where you store your files will determine the ones you select. Click one and make sure you are in the View tab. Select Details and then type “size:” in the search box to bring up a dropdown menu where you can select Gigantic. Voila! You’ll see an array of your files that are bigger than 128 MB.
What you do next depends on whether or not you want to keep a file. For those that you can delete, select them (hold down shift to select multiple) and then right-click to delete. If you want to keep these files, you can right-click to zip them to a new folder in the current location or on your Desktop. Once there, you can upload to your cloud service such as Google Drive or move them to an external drive. A good external drive to try is one from LaCie like its 1 TB to 5 TB rugged mini portable hard drive that start at around $70.