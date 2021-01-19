One of the wonderful things about Utahns that I discovered when I moved here from California, is their love for music.
I jumped right in and put all the kids in piano lessons as soon as they turned 3 to varying degrees of success. Today, they all have an appreciation of music and one is a musician.
But music is not just for the young or the accomplished. In fact, you can use technology to increase your piano skills or begin a new endeavor if you’re a beginner. It’s a great pastime and can improve your health.
Adults who learn to play piano may see a decrease in depression, fatigue and anxiety, and an increase in memory, verbal communication and a feeling of independence — all benefits that are sorely needed in this time of lockdowns, travel restrictions, isolation and uncertainty.
A study out of Northwestern University found even playing the piano occasionally had a big impact. The study compared playing the piano to staying “mentally fit.”
When most of us were kids, the only way to learn to play the piano was to hire an instructor or rely on a family member. Today, technology provides us with a variety of options from the very simple to the more complex.
I’d like to share the story of David, a friend of mine who took up the piano four years ago and has recently upgraded his instrument in a hi-tech way.
In his own words, “If you are a piano aficionado, from beginner to pro, you want to read on. After playing for several years, taking lessons, etc., I was exposed to some music/piano software recently that has made my playing so much more enjoyable. These apps allow you to play at your own pace, take lessons (if you choose) at any level, learn to improve or master your site reading skills, download thousands of songs, import your own sheet music and accomplish just about anything that you can think of at your own pace and progress.
“Courtesy of Daynes Music in Midvale, you can have a simple MIDI board (MIDI is short for Musical Instrument Digital Interface. It’s a protocol that allows computers, musical instruments and other hardware to communicate with one another) installed into just about any piano. This allows your piano to fully integrate with the software and play through a very simple speaker system. With the addition of the MIDI board, you will receive precise feedback as you play through a piece of music. This route is dependent on your piano, so I would suggest talking with Kerwin Ipsen at Daynes if you’re interested.
“Alternatively, apps can simply be downloaded and the music played without full integration of a MIDI board. You would then just run the software through your phone or tablet. It’s ridiculously easy. The pianist can choose to play solo or select a combination of accompaniment — from a single instrument to a full orchestra. The music tracks along at a pre-selected pace and can give any player corrections as they play. It is such an intuitive and easy learning process, or you can select a simple (beginner through advanced modes) playback option and just play along with the music. Turning pages can even be accomplished automatically or with a Bluetooth pedal. (Bluetooth pedals to turn pages run around $100.)
“The software apps that I have used with great success are Super Score, TomPlay, Piano Marvel and Piano Maestro by Joy Tunes. These seem to be the standard in the industry and subscriptions are available for free through Daynes Music (with a purchase) or for a nominal fee on your own.”
Ready to get started? If this is your first run at digitizing your piano experience, start by trialing the apps suggested above.
Piano apps can be divided into two groups based on the way they display music: scrolling and the more traditional sheet music layout. With scrolling apps, you’ll see the measures move from right to left as you play each note. If the bar stays green or notes turn green (depending on app format), you’ve played the correct note; if they turn red that indicates a wrong note. Songs are categorized by difficulty level and may include versions for those that are left-handed and right-handed. You should be able to slow down the tempo as you learn and then pick up the pace as you master the piece.
The second group of apps are based on sheet music format, which displays static measures. As you play, a bar will move across the music. Some apps offer immediate feedback, and some, such as Piano Marvel, show the analysis at the end. Regardless of the app you choose, I recommend using a tablet or your laptop because it will be much easier to read than from the small screen of your phone.
Leslie Meredith has been writing about and reviewing personal technology for the past nine years. She has designed and manages several international websites and now runs the marketing for a global events company. As a mom of four, value, usefulness and online safety take priority. Have a question? Email Leslie at asklesliemeredith@gmail.com.