There’s no question I’m late to this party: Marco Polo is a four-year-old social media app that has gained popularity during the pandemic but already had a foothold among students at BYU back in 2018. In fact, it’s top user market is Utah.
Marco Polo was brought to my attention just last week when a former employee of mine and his new wife dropped by to visit. She touted the app as a fantastic way to keep in touch with family and friends in her hometown of Dallas during the last year when visiting was not possible. Her husband agreed and said he frequently hears her “talking out loud” in the other room of their small apartment in American Fork — and it’s clear she’s the only one talking. So what is Marco Polo, what makes it different from other chat apps, and how do you get started?
Marco Polo is a video chat app similar to TikTok, Facetime, What’sApp and Facebook Messenger, but it’s designed for close family and friends with no public interface. And unlike traditional video chat apps, it is not used for real-time communication. You record a video message when it’s convenient for you, send it to an individual or group who watches your recording when they are available and can respond in the same way in their own time. It saves time when your goal is to touch base with someone, and let them know you’re thinking about them.
Co-founder Vlada Bortnik, who resides with her husband and kids in California, noted that the app really took off in Utah. “The people in Utah really care about family and community more than I’ve seen anywhere else, and Marco Polo makes it easier to do that,” Bortnik said in an interview with BYU’s school newspaper The Daily Universe. “It’s not about showing off what you’re eating, the places you’ve been or how you look. It’s about being authentic and connecting.”
However, this is not an all-purpose communication app: If you need an answer, you’ll want to use a real-time alternative. But for keeping in touch, especially if you’re on different schedules or live in different time zones, this may be an app you’ll want to add to your toolbox. You can also send text messages when you don’t want to record a video.
A close network and sending and responding on your own time are not the only features that set Marco Polo apart from other video chat apps. The team at Marco Polo do not use paid marketing to find new customers; it is done through word-of-mouth. There is no advertising in the app and the company does not sell user data to third parties for any purpose.
Privacy is at the top of its list for product features. The app asks for access to the users’ contacts, along with access to their cameras and microphones, which are necessary for the app to function.
Until recently, Marco Polo relied on venture capital to keep its app afloat. As it has grown, it has launched a premium or paid option to provide a sustainable revenue stream. Marco Polo Plus offers access to HD video, voice notes, custom emoji, creation tools like speed control, and passes to share with friends to give them free memberships. Currently, the company is offering a seven-day trial to test the subscription option. If paid annually, the cost is $60. For those who prefer to pay by the month, the cost is $10. There is also a family plan for up to six members at $10 a month on the annual plan or $20 if you pay by the month.
The company is also in the midst of launching what it calls Marco Polo Channels, designed for teachers and others that are in a coaching role. If you’re interested in this product, you can apply at https://www.marcopolo.me/channels.
To get started with Marco Polo for individuals, download the app from the Apple’s App Store or from Google Play for Android. You’ll immediately be able to see who is already using the app on your home screen, making it easy to get started. You can also add contacts from your phone or by entering their phone numbers. A message is called a Polo. Tap “Start” to begin sending a Polo, and tap “Stop” to end the Polo. You will receive an alert when a recipient watches your video.
While our communities begin to return to “normal” now that vaccines are rolling out across the state, I am sure Marco Polo will remain a useful communication tool. As our lives become busier with commuting, shopping and traveling, we may need on-demand video chat then more than ever.