The tragedy of the young woman in London who was murdered earlier this month has triggered a wave of helpful advice across social media to keep women safer on the streets. However, these tips are not just for women — people of all ages, regardless of where they find themselves, could benefit.
Your phone, a device that most of us have in hand, could save your life. It can also provide evidence of wrongdoing when it’s just you and another person. The key to emergency assistance is planning. Set your phone up correctly, practice using the new features and then if you find yourself in a troubling situation, you’ll be prepared.
Every iPhone and Android have an SOS feature. While setup varies from one version to another and from one manufacturer to another, it’s a fairly easy process. It all starts with adding your emergency contacts. These are the people you want to be notified immediately following a call to 911. On an iPhone, this is part of your Medical ID. Open the Health app and scroll down to set up your ID. You’ll see a section to add an emergency contact. Tap on the person’s name, then on his or her mobile number and, finally, select the relationship between you two. Add at least two emergency contacts so that they are able to coordinate with one another, and you have a backup in case one is not reachable.
Activating an SOS call is different based on your phone model. For those who have an iPhone 7 or earlier, rapidly press the side or top button five times to bring up the Emergency SOS slider. Slide it to the right and your phone will automatically call your local emergency services. Once you’ve done that, several things happen. If Location has been off, it will be turned on. After an emergency call has ended, your iPhone will alert your emergency contacts with a text message. Your iPhone sends them your current location and, for a period of time after you enter SOS mode, it sends updates to your emergency contacts when your location changes.
If you have a newer iPhone (8 or later), press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears. Then drag the slider to call emergency services. If you continue to hold down the side button and volume button, instead of dragging the slider, a countdown will start and a loud siren will play. If you hold down the buttons until the countdown has finished, your iPhone will automatically call the emergency services, and send a text to your emergency contacts.
Android users have more options but they require swiping and entering a phone number, but still have the SOS quick call option. Press the side key or power key three or four times (you determine the number of times in your settings) to call 911 and send an SOS message to your chosen contacts. To set up your SOS call feature, search for emergency settings in your general settings or under advance features. This will vary depending on make and model. Tap “send SOS messages” and accept the terms. From there, create emergency contacts. You will have the option to enable photos and audio clips to be sent with your emergency messages.
For situations when calling 911 is unnecessary, but you still want to alert contacts and record what’s happening, iPhone offers Shortcuts, an app that includes a chain of actions to accomplish an often repetitive task such as creating a new note with today’s date (6 actions) and sending a daily schedule to yourself (40 actions). If you don’t already have this app on your phone, download it from the App Store and explore the gallery.
The third-party shortcut making the rounds is one called “Siri, I’m being pulled over.” When activated, this shortcut turns on Do Not Disturb, so incoming messages, calls and notifications won’t draw the attention of the person. Next, it will turn off music, dim screen and send a text message with your current location to a contact you have selected beforehand. At the same time, your phone will start recording a video with the front camera by default.
To add this shortcut, you’ll first have to allow third-party shortcuts. Open your Settings app and tap on Shortcuts. Toggle on “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts.” You will have to run at least one Apple shortcut before you can do this. While using your phone’s browser, go to https://www.icloud.com/shortcuts/cc95be30b285469ea22b7cff11ce0737 and tap Get Shortcut. You can make modifications to the actions, including selecting the person who will receive the text and video. While this shortcut was built for interactions with authorities, it could be useful for any situation where you find yourself uncomfortable.