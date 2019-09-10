OGDEN — Another restaurant is coming to a busy section of 12th Street in Ogden.
Jersey Mike's Subs, a fast casual sub sandwich restaurant, will occupy a spot at 218 E. 12th Street, in a strip mall next to Panda Express. Workers were placing signage on the building Monday afternoon.
An opening date has not been announced yet.
This will be the second Jersey Mike's location in Weber County. In 2017, the company opened a restaurant in the Riverdale Town Square development along Riverdale Road.
Two other Jersey Mike's restaurants are also expected to open in Layton at 116 South Fort Lane and Logan at 730 S. Main Street soon, according to the restaurant's website.
The company has been in operation since 1956 and has more than 1,000 locations worldwide, including 14 in Utah.
Jersey Mike's makes subs made-to-order and is known for a signature cherry pepper relish and “The Juice” — a red wine and vinegar blend that gives sandwiches a “zing,” according to the franchise’s website.