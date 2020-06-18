LAYTON — Bed Bath & Beyond will lay off approximately 285 employees at its Layton call center by August.
In a letter dated Tuesday, June 16, obtained by the Standard-Examiner, Bill Gilooly, vice president of human resources, said the company is restructuring and, as a result, the positions at the Layton "Contact Service Center" will be terminated by Aug. 15.
Gilooly says terminated employees will be eligible for severance and benefits packages based on their position and length of service. The letter was supplied by an employee at the facility, which is located at 495 W. 1425 North, who did not want to be identified.
The Standard-Examiner left emails and phone messages with the company's New Jersey-based corporate media relations office Thursday seeking additional details on the layoff but received no response by the time of this writing.
Christina Davis, strategic communication manager with the Utah Department of Workforce Services, confirmed the news of BB&B's layoff plan, saying the company had submitted a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification to the state on Tuesday, June 16. The WARN act requires most employers with 100 or more employees to provide 60-day advance notice of plant closings and mass layoffs.
The BB&B layoff is the second discouraging piece of economic news in Layton this month.
J.C. Penney announced it would be closing its Layton Hills Mall store as part of a companywide downsizing. That move comes on the heels of the company’s May 15 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The Layton JCPenney and another store at the Cache Valley Mall in Logan are among 154 stores slated to close nationwide.
According to a press release from the company, the stores were scheduled to begin liquidation sales on June 12. The sales will likely take 10 to 16 weeks to complete.