At least one Northern Utah Bed Bath & Beyond is headed to the great beyond.
Earlier this year, the national home goods chain retailer announced plans to close 200 of its stores. It released a list of the first 63 of those stores Friday to USA Today and two of them are in Utah: the Layton and West Jordan locations.
It wasn't immediately known how many people the Layton store employs or when it will close, but the company announcement indicated the store will shutter by the end of 2020.
According to Utah Department of Workforce Services Communication Director Nate McDonald, the company didn't file a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification. The WARN Act requires most employers with 100 or more employees to provide 60-day advance notice of plant closings and "mass" layoffs, according to previous Standard-Examiner reporting.
Bed Bath & Beyond did file a WARN notice in June when it announced it was laying off 285 people at its Layton call center.
Phone and email messages left with Bed Bath & Beyond's corporate public relations office in New Jersey weren't returned.
The store closure makes for mixed news in the past few months regarding Layton's economic landscape with large retail stores.
RC Willey, the Utah-based home furnishings company, recently moved its Syracuse store to a large location in Layton at 2205 N. 1400 West just off Interstate 15.
Burlington Coat Factory is opening a Layton location soon at 1780 N. Woodland Park Drive
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in June that it was laying off 285 people at its Layton call center, and J.C. Penney announced in June it was closing its Layton Hills Mall location.
McDonald said anyone at Bed Bath & Beyond, and any worker in general, experiencing a layoff has access to resources through DWS, including unemployment insurance, job listings and job training sessions.
Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton told USA Today in July that closing the 200 stores will save the company somewhere between $250 million and $350 million, but the store and call center closings have resulted in thousands of lost jobs nationwide as in-person retail stores lose their footing in light of the explosion in online commerce.
Bed Bath & Beyond also operates stores in Riverdale, Salt Lake City, Sandy, Park City, American Fork and Orem.