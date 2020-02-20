OGDEN — The nation’s economy is good, and Utah’s is even better.
And while growth won’t last forever, a precipitous drop off doesn’t appear likely any time soon.
That’s what a panel of local experts said Wednesday at the Northern Utah Business Economic Forecast. Held at The Monarch in Ogden, the forum is a partnership between the Bank of Utah, the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce, and Weber State University’s John B. Goddard School of Business and Economics. Wednesday’s discussion featured local economy and education authorities, who set out to provide Northern Utah’s business community with an insider’s perspective on the region’s economy.
Örn B. Bodvarsson, economics professor and dean of the Bill and Vieve Gore School of Business at Westminster College, said the United States is on a 128-month long upward trajectory in real gross domestic product growth. And since the 2008 recession, Bodvarsson said, hourly pay in the U.S. up 35% and national unemployment, which sits at about 3.5%, is the lowest it’s been in 50 years. Corporate profits are up 150% during the last decade, Bodvarsson said, a historic rise.
The consensus among economists, the Westminster professor said, is that the growth started considerably before Donald Trump took office, but the president can take credit for prolonging the rise, through deregulation and tax reform policies.
Bodvarsson, who specializes in labor markets and immigration, also shared his perspective on Utah and Weber County’s economy. In the years since the recession, he said, Utah has “led the nation in the expansion.”
“We’ve had an incredible run,” he said.
According to Bodvarsson, Utah has been the nation’s leader in employment since the recession, with the total number of jobs in the state growing 31% between 2009 and 2019. The growth, though, hasn’t spread evenly across the state, with some rural counties experiencing negative employment change since 2009.
As for Weber County, Hill Air Force Base will always be the wild card, Bodvarsson said. The professor said the base accounts for about a quarter of all jobs in Weber County —directly, through government jobs and indirectly through private sector jobs in the aerospace industry — and Hill’s total federal payroll accounts for 15% of Weber County’s real GDP.
Bodvarsson said the federal installation has undoubtedly been a blessing for the local economy, but drastic changes in national policy could also make it a curse. He said if the base were to ever shutter as part of the Department of Defense’s Base Realignment and Closure process, the results would likely be dire.
Weber State University President Brad L. Mortensen also spoke at the conference and said WSU is focused on meeting future workforce needs at the base. The university has offered a four-year engineering degree since 2010 and Mortensen said 55 graduates from the program currently work at Hill. In 2018, the WSU Board of Trustees approved two new master’s degrees in computer science and electrical engineering; two bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering and manufacturing systems engineering.
T.J. Gies, vice president and senior advisor consultant at Franklin Templeton Investments, said the 2020 election cycle and growing concerns related to the coronavirus could cause some uncertainty with the national economy in coming months, but there are currently no signs of a looming recession.