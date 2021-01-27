We can’t stay home forever, and with vaccines rolling out across the country, we see hope for returning to a normalized state of living this year. Utah is currently in 23rd place for the number of vaccines administered per 100 people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has already identified the federal partner that has lagged in using its received doses and is renegotiating its agreement with the CDC to fix the problem. We can be proud of the efficiency and speed in which Utah’s government and health care systems have mobilized to protect the residents of our state and its quick response to delays in the system. We can be both thankful and proud of the people who have been vaccinated as they have become eligible to do so.
Posting to his Facebook account as he was receiving his first dose of the vaccine, President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, “Receiving the vaccine today was part of our personal efforts to be good global citizens in helping to eliminate COVID-19 from the world.” Last week, vaccines opened to those over 70, following health care workers, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff. Contact your county health department for an appointment if you fall into these groups. Vaccines will become available for other age groups and those with certain underlying health issues (yet to be determined) in March. All groups should be able to sign up to receive the vaccine beginning in April.
What’s next?
Simultaneously with the vaccine roll-out, big tech companies are working on a vaccine verification system to ease the return to normal life. The idea is to provide all people with a secure digital record of their COVID-19 vaccination, which could be used for a return to the office for employers who require it, return to school, airline travel and in other places where groups congregate such as concert venues. The group is called the Vaccine Credential Initiative, or VCI, and includes Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, Cerne, Cigna’s Evernorth, health care software firm Epic, the Mayo Clinic and others.
“This process needs to be as easy as online banking,” Mike Sicilia, executive vice president of Oracle’s Global Business Units, said in a VCI press release. “We are committed to working collectively with the technology and medical communities, as well as global governments, to ensure people will have secure access to this information where and when they need it.”
They envision a “vaccine passport” that would be stored in a digital wallet on your phone. For those who do not have a smartphone, they would receive a paper version that would have a QR code, short for Quick Response code, on it with the relevant information. A QR code is a type of barcode, square in shape, that has a pattern of black pixels on it. The data stored in the pixels is readable by a QR code scanner — just like the QR code on a paper or digital boarding pass for air travel.
It’s an established technology that can be used by most any entity. QR code readers do not require any special equipment other than a reader app on a smartphone, but airports and others do use special machines to eliminate a manual process. If you’re interested in generating your own QR code, say with your business contact information, go to www.qrcode-monkey.com.
While the public-facing technology is simple, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to make this a viable solution, which is why it’s encouraging to see our most experienced tech companies collaborating with the medical community. The biggest challenge is building a single platform that is accessible to all users and provides necessary privacy protections.
“Unfortunately, that’s a much bigger challenge than signing deals with a couple of big testing companies. Connecting any systems across borders means navigating a patchwork of languages, databases, and privacy laws,” Lindsay Muscato and Cat Ferguson wrote in a post on MIT Technology Review. “Universal vaccine credentials may be close to impossible in the US, where patient data is fragmented across tens of thousands of health-care businesses. Forget digital interoperability standards — a lot of American doctors still rely on fax machines to send records.”
While the challenges are significant, we cannot give up nor ignore the actions we can take as individuals to protect our neighbors, family, friends and colleagues. Like with the development of the vaccines for COVID-19, which were produced in record time, we must support the efforts of coalitions like VCI as we move toward a new normal.