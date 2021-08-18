QR codes, those black and white squares that look like a puzzle, are popping up everywhere. You may have wondered why your server at the restaurant didn’t hand you a menu until they pointed to a sticker on your table and said, “Scan it.” Our new “touchless” society, largely thanks to COVID, has breathed new life into QR codes — which have been ignored by Americans for nearly 30 years.
The quick response (QR) codes were invented at a Japanese automotive company in 1994. The goal was to make auto part scanning easier and more efficient with a new barcode that could hold more information than the traditional rectangular one. But adoption of QR codes outside of manufacturing was slow, mainly because consumers didn’t have a gadget to read the codes. Even when the iPhone was released in 2007 and QR code reading apps made their debut, and 10 years later when Apple integrated the reading function into its iPhones, the American public ignored the codes despite seeing them everywhere — on food packaging, in retail windows, magazines and outdoor advertising.
The pandemic has snapped QR codes into focus and made them a practical tool to avoid touching a variety of surfaces. In an upcoming event my company is hosting in Houston, we are sending QR codes for attendees to use to print their badges at home. Exhibitors will use them to share contact information instead of exchanging business cards. And you can bet, the conference center restaurants will be using them for menus, coupons, ordering and payment.
Some states are using the technology in their official processes for vaccination status. New York has its Excelsior Pass, Hawaii has its Hawaii Safe Travels system and California has its own Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record. The benefits are obvious: No one can read your medical information without a device and your record will be better protected on your phone than a card in your wallet.
Amazon is pioneering a completely check-out free system at 26 of its Amazon Go convenience stores by using QR codes. Shoppers scan the code when they enter the store and any items they leave the store with are charged to their Amazon account automatically, bypassing the need for cashiers and self-serve check-out. Could this be the future of retail?
QR codes are simple to decipher whether you have a newer smartphone or not. Here’s how to do it.
For iPhone users running iOS11 or later, just tap your camera app and point your phone at a QR code, using the marks that will appear on your screen to position the code so it can be read. Hold still for a few seconds and then a notification will pop up on your screen. Tap it to open the associated link. Note that you do have to have a WiFi or cellular connection for this to work.
Android phone users can follow the same process, but not all Android systems have this capability. If you’re having trouble, try Google Lens instead. Lens is part of Google Assistant, Google Photos, the Google search engine app and has its own dedicated app that can be downloaded for free in the Google Play store. Look for the color lens icon in an app or open Google Lens. Select “Search” and then proceed as you would with a camera app. You can also use a QR code reading app. If you choose this option, make sure you select one without ads.
While QR codes are usually safe, they can be used to take viewers to a malicious website. This is not something to worry about in a restaurant or other familiar place or with a familiar brand, but do avoid opening random QR codes stickers in a public place and always check the notification that pops up to ensure the link is what you expect it to be.