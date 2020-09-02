OGDEN — Nearly 400 Weber County businesses received around $330,000 in waivers on penalties and fees on their tax bills thanks to an initiative meant to help them weather the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is just another example of what we’re doing here in the county to help business. I think it’s appropriate in these times to do this,” said Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer.
County commissioners announced the program last April as the pandemic gained force, prompting restrictions on activity that spurred the economic slowdown. Per the initiative, struggling businesses could seek deferral of late penalties and interest on their personal property tax bills if paid past the May 15 due date. The grace period lasted until Aug. 17, according to Weber County Assessor John Ulibarri, who updated commissioners on the program on Tuesday.
A total of 389 businesses and other entities sought the deferral, receiving $329,276 in waivers between them, according to figures from Ulibarri’s office. That works out to an average of around $846 per entity, though the savings was bigger for some and smaller for others. They still have to pay the underlying taxes owed, but by giving the impacted businesses a break on penalties and interest, commissioners aimed to give them at least a measure of relief as they dealt with the drop in business activity.
Business personal property taxes are assessed on things like furnishings, equipment and machinery and are distinct from real property taxes on land and buildings. The fine for paying personal property taxes late is 10% of the amount owed or $25, whichever is bigger, plus a 7.75% interest charge on the base amount owed. Property tax bills are to be sent out later this fall and weren’t a focus of the program announced last April.
The businesses seeking waivers on penalties and fees ran the gamut, including fast food eateries, convenience stores, retailers, large manufacturers and more. Some waivers totaled under $10 while another, the biggest, was more than $100,000.
Beyond the tax waiver initiative, Weber County and Ogden officials are administering grant programs for businesses impacted by the downturn, distributing federal CARES Act funds meant to help them keep operating. The first round of the effort resulted in nearly $10 million in grant funding to about 540 companies. The application process for a second round of funding from the initiatives, the Weber CARES and Ogden CARES business grant programs, starts this month.
Up to $45 million in all is potentially available to businesses across Weber County, and Chuck Leonhardt, chief executive officer of the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce, anticipates strong interest in the second round. “I think people will understand and see that it is of great worth... It’s real, it’s tangible and it’s working,” he said.
More generally, Froerer and Leonhardt see signs the economy is getting better, six months out from the appearance in Utah of COVID-19. But the improvement is hardly generalized — things are easing in some sectors, but still tough in others.
“Definitely not back to normal,” said Leonhardt. Retailers like grocers are doing well, but others aren’t, he said. Similarly, some restaurants that have relied on dine-in offerings are still regaining their footing while others focused on drive-in service are managing.
Froerer said hotel occupancy is heading up. Sales tax revenue entering county coffers, meantime, has also gone up, though he’s not sure that will continue.