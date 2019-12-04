Nordic Valley
Skiers and snowboarders take to the slopes at the Nordic Valley ski resort in Eden on Dec. 12, 2018. The resort opens for the 2019-2020 winter season on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

 BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner

EDEN — The Nordic Valley ski resort in the Eden area will be opening for the winter season on Friday.

According to the Nordic Valley website, winter hours will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m-4 p.m. on Sunday.

The website didn't provide additional details and officials at the resort didn't immediately respond to a query seeking comment on the new season.

Weber County's two other ski resorts opened last week. Snowbasin opened on Nov. 29 and Powder Mountain opened on Nov. 30.

