EDEN — A planned new chairlift and several new trails, part of a massive expansion at the Nordic Valley ski resort, are open to the public.
“These improvements are a part of the largest expansion project in resort history,” according to a statement issued by the Eden-area facility. The new high-speed lift, called the Nordic Express, actually started operating on Jan. 24. Each lift is capable of holding six people, hauling skiers 4,213 feet, including 1,400 vertical feet.
The lift is located in a new area of the resort, south of the original ski area. Around 50 acres of the 300-acre expansion area are skiable this winter, with several new beginner and intermediate trails. “Mountain teams expect to open extreme (double black) trails Show Me and Great Odin’s Raven along with advanced (black) trails TBS, Pine Creek, 2020 and others later this season,” said the statement.
Nordic Valley is the smallest of the three ski resorts in and around Weber County. The Apollo Lift, which had been the longest at Nordic Valley, is 2,994-feet long.
A formal grand opening ceremony for the Nordic Express and the new ski areas will be held later.
In 2018, Nordic Valley proposed installing a mountain-crossing gondola connecting North Ogden and the ski resort’s Eden-area operation, one prong of an even larger proposed expansion. But it put the larger proposal, which generated opposition from some in North Ogden, on the back burner.