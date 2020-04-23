NORTH OGDEN — Mike Call, whose North Ogden gym had to shut its doors early this month due to coronavirus restrictions, still recalls the turn of events with a measure of chagrin.
“It does hurt quite a bit,” he said.
Since closing after Weber County officials issued a public health order on April 2 calling for a range of businesses to halt operations — at least for now — around 140 customers have either canceled or frozen their memberships. To make ends meet, Call has taken a temporary job at a manufacturing plant, operated by his father, that’s been deemed essential and is still open.
Call is eager to reopen his business, Snap Fitness. And leaders from Weber, Morgan and Davis counties provided a glimmer of hope Wednesday for him and other impacted business operators. At a joint press conference, the officials announced that restrictions on businesses meant to help slow the spread of coronavirus would be eased starting May 2, potentially allowing shuttered operations to reopen. Industry-specific guidelines, still to be released, would apply, but even so it represents a thawing of the coronavirus-inspired rules that have caused many Weber County businesses to close or scale back operations.
“I’m excited about it,” Call said.
At the same time, Call — offering the perspective of a businessman directly impacted by the situation — is disappointed at how the process unfolded, leading to implementation of restrictions in the first place. It’s not that coronavirus isn’t a threat. Rather, Call maintains that business operators are cognizant of such things and should have been given more leeway to deal with the issue on their own. Moreover, the number of coronavirus cases in Weber County, lower than in Utah’s other more populated counties, didn’t seem to represent an outsized threat, according to Call.
“I’m still disappointed we weren’t able to make decisions on our own,” Call said. If a business wasn’t already implementing measures to guard against coronavirus, as he was when the April 2 county health order forced him to shut his doors, “they were basically committing business suicide.”
That is, he says business operators will take the needed measures to safeguard against things like coronavirus because it’s good business practice. Customers, likewise, will act on their own. If they’re not comfortable due to things like coronavirus, they’ll stay home or limit their movements.
In the case of Snap Fitness, Call says he had limited the number of customers allowed into the gym at any one time as a preventive measure against coronavirus. He regularly cleaned equipment, and he provided each customer with a bottle of disinfectant so they could also clean equipment before each use. Regardless, gym attendance had declined as customers decided on their own courses of action.
“I personally feel that the business should have the option and the customer should have the option to continue the services,” he said.
Call’s dismay underscores the upswell of condemnation voiced by some at restrictions implemented nationwide to quell the spread of coronavirus — restrictions blasted by critics as the heavy hand of government.
Weber County officials, however, defended the restrictions implemented, similar to guidelines implemented elsewhere in Utah’s more populated areas. Gyms, hair salons, theaters and other businesses where people come in close contact have had to halt operations while eateries are allowed only to offer take-out service.
“We’ve been data driven from day one,” said Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer, dismissing suggestions that the directives didn’t have a basis in science. He said it’s been a “balancing act” for officials, weighing health and economic factors.
Similarly, Brian Bennion, director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said the coronavirus measures and directives didn’t come out of thin air. And without them, the county would likely have seen a higher coronavirus case count.
“My point of view is we acted as we should’ve at the right time. It wasn’t done in the closet,” he said.
Kim Bowsher, executive director of Ogden Downtown Alliance, a coalition of downtown businesses, hasn’t seen a swell of opposition to coronavirus restrictions here. Protestors last Saturday gathered in Salt Lake City to voice opposition to restrictions on business, but she hasn’t seen that sort of sentiment in the Ogden area, at least not in a widespread way.
Whatever the case, Call says most people are eager to see stores resume operations, a sentiment Froerer said he hears too.
“The majority of people want business to resume and they feel safe,” Call said.
Businesses in Weber, Davis and Morgan counties allowed to reopen May 2 will still face guidelines meant to safeguard against coronavirus. Brian Hatch, executive director of the Davis County Health Department, said social-distancing guidelines would likely apply and businesses might have to regularly clean and sanitize equipment that gets steady use. Use of masks, too, might be required or advised.