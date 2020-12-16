NORTH OGDEN — North Ogden Mayor Neal Berube will be quitting his day job, though he'll keep leading the city.
He's been serving as chief executive officer of Associated Food Stores for the last nine years, with 30 years in all with the company, but will retire on Dec. 30. He had hinted at such change while campaigning for the mayoral post last year.
"Associated Food Stores has been fortunate to have such a remarkable leader, responsible for guiding the team through many milestones and achievements. I am lucky to say that I know Neal well, and can personally speak to his integrity and kindness. He will be missed,” Robert Obray, who will take over as AFS' CEO, said in a statement. Salt Lake City-based AFS is a warehousing company for grocery stores in the Intermountain West.
The North Ogden mayoral seat is regarded as a part-time position. Berube was elected mayor in 2019, took office in January 2020 and his term goes through 2021. He was elected to fill the final two years of the term originally won by Brent Taylor, who was killed in 2018 while serving in Afghanistan with the Utah Army National Guard.
Berube didn't immediately respond to a query seeking comment on his retirement.