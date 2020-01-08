SALT LAKE CITY — The economic development entity formed to bolster business growth in Weber and Davis counties now has a name.
I'll be called the Northern Utah Economic Alliance, or NUEA.
County commissioners in Weber and Davis counties agreed to create the economic development body last June, contracting with the Economic Development Corp. of Utah, or EDCUtah to help run it. A naming and marketing campaign followed, and EDCUtah said in a statement Monday that it was led by Method Communications of Salt Lake City. Method led research efforts and focus group meetings to come up with the moniker and the planned brand and messaging platform.
"With our new name and branding, we are moving forward with efforts to promote the region nationally and internationally," Chris Roybal, the NUEA president, said. "We recently launched a direct mail campaign to more than 800 site selection consultants and we expect to have our website up and running in a matter of weeks. These marketing milestones are important and indicative of the region’s growing momentum."
NUEA was formed to encourage business development in the two-county region and lure high-paying jobs. By teaming, the two counties hope to create synergies and promote the northern Utah area as a whole, spurring quicker development than might otherwise be possible.
"NUEA’s goals include assisting local businesses with expansion and retention initiatives and showcasing Davis and Weber Counties to attract new businesses in aerospace, technology, outdoor products and other high-growth industries," the statement said. "The organization will highlight the region’s strong labor pool and commercial real estate opportunities."
Since his naming in June, Roybal has met with site selectors, consultants who help businesses find expansion sites, and made extensive contacts with area contractors, developers and banks, among other things. Reducing outmigration of workers from Weber and Davis counties to Salt Lake County and elsewhere is a big goal.