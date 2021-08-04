OGDEN — Salt Lake and Utah counties are home to venture capital funds formed to promote development of large corporations.
Now a contingent of Northern Utah entities from Weber and Davis counties is hoping to do the same — create a fund, the Northern Utah Venture Fund, to foster growth of, perhaps, new tech companies, advanced materials manufacturers and more. The goal, said Guy Letendre, is to create a pool of large, homegrown firms that can contribute to the economic well-being of the area. Letendre serves as director of economic development at Weber State University, the key moving force behind the plans.
He noted the names of many of the industrialists and business operators key in earlier stages of the area’s development, some of their names adorning Weber State buildings. “We need to create more families like that,” Letendre said.
Revenue and profits generated by local corporations aided by the fund would stay local, benefitting the local economy. Revenues made by big companies in the area that are actually headquartered out of state, by contrast, typically flow back to their home offices, Letendre said.
The venture fund initiative took a step forward Tuesday when the Ogden City Council, which had discussed the matter previously, formally agreed to join a coalition of other area entities in creating the Northern Utah Development Foundation. That body, led by representatives from the city of Ogden and the other coalition members, will manage the Northern Utah Venture Fund.
The goal is to invest chiefly in companies in Davis and Weber Counties, though some elsewhere in Utah and the West may also be targeted.
Now, according to Letendre, efforts to raise the needed capital to get the fund off the ground, the money that would be provided to entrepreneurs, will move ahead. The other coalition partners, aside from the city of Ogden and Weber State, are Weber County, Ogden-Weber Technical College, the Davis County Council of Governments and Davis Technical College.
The broad vision, according to Tom Christopulos, head of Ogden’s Community and Economic Development office, would be to create an “angel investor network” to aid in creating “impactful economic growth.” He addressed the Ogden City Council on the issue at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Our goal is to create great companies that will grow,” he said.
Letendre didn’t delve into details of the funding to be raised from private investors in the area. But other figures he and Christopulos provided suggest it would be considerable. Christopulos envisions 25 deals over five years, though half, perhaps, may fail, as is typical with venture fund operations. Letendre said investments would likely be at least $100,000 per firm.
“We think there are many companies out there that would benefit from this fund,” Letendre said. Investment recipients, he said, would likely be “companies that don’t have a profit yet, some of them might not have sales yet.”
Weber State students would help in picking investment recipients, giving them hands-on experience in the venture capital arena, Letendre said. The University of Utah and Utah Valley University manage similar sorts of venture funds.
Weber State also operates the Wildcat MicroFund. That’s designed to help smaller-scale entrepreneurs get their business ideas off the ground via grants of up to $2,000.