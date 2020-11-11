OGDEN — The Ogden City Council appears to be on the cusp of finally deciding the fate of a proposal that would allow more bars to operate downtown, particularly along Historic 25th Street.
After a Tuesday night work session, the council has decided to vote on an amendment to city code that would change the definition of a linear block to include only one side of a street, rather than both sides. Because current city code allows for only two 21-and-over drinking establishments per block, the amendment would allow more of such businesses to open downtown.
Ogden developer Thaine Fischer petitioned the city to consider a similar proposal clear back in 2009, but that was ultimately denied. The current proposal on the table was submitted in 2015, before several of the current council members were even in office, and has essentially sat in limbo for the past five years.
Fischer has performed several historic renovations in or near Ogden’s downtown over the past decade, including the buildings that house Pig & a Jelly Jar, Even Stevens Sandwiches, Harley & Bucks, Stellas and The Monarch. The developer said he’s been approached by several high-end Salt Lake City restaurants who are interested in moving to 25th Street but would be unable to do so under current code. Fischer said the restaurants serve alcohol and are only open to patrons over the age of 21.
"This all came out of an economic development decision for us," he said Tuesday. "We've invested on (25th) street for 15-plus years now and we run into this every time we have a building come open."
Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said back in 2015, the city planning commission recommended the council deny Fischer’s proposal. Nothing ever materialized from the council either way and earlier this year, Fischer asked the body to revisit the matter again.
Montgomery said the planning commission denial stems from fears about what an influx of bars could mean for 25th Street. He said data from the Ogden City Police Department indicates that police calls are more frequent at bars on 25th Street than any other kind of business.
"Bars cause issues, period," said Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt. "We don’t stop the problems before they happen; we can’t. We clean up afterwards."
According to council documents, city planning staff is concerned that increasing the concentration of drinking establishments will increase that need for police response and make 25th Street feel less safe, which would essentially fly in the face of 40 years of city work to improve the atmosphere along Ogden's most famous street. Montgomery said city officials and others have spent years trying to transform 25th Street’s image from that of a mostly vacant, crime-ridden bar strip to a more family-friendly destination with a variety of businesses. Montgomery said in 1992 there were 10 taverns on 25th Street, while today there are just five.
On Tuesday, Fischer, along with 25th Street’s Alleged lounge owner Jared Allen, pushed back against that theory, saying at least from their perspective, the types of drinking establishments they're looking to bring in are a far cry from the rowdy taverns seen on 25th Street decades ago. The pair also said the proposal would increase the potential for economic development, redevelopment of historic structures and gives the community more choices.
The Ogden-Weber Visitors and Convention Bureau seems to agree and, according to council documents, has told city officials Ogden's downtown lacks a "vibrant nightlife" scene with higher-end bars and restaurants where an alcoholic drink can be obtained without purchasing food.
"I'm not looking to do something to the area that would impact me negatively," Allen said. "The last thing we want to do is drop the value of our properties. Our only goal is to lift the area up."
During the work session, several council members expressed a desire to make a decision on the idea one way or the other. The council previously discussed the issue in April, but no movement on the proposal has been made.
"I feel like it's really unacceptable how long we've taken in making this decision," said Council Chair Angela Choberka. "I'm so disappointed that it's been seven months since we've talked about this last. I know we've had a pandemic ... but I just think it's totally unreasonable to take this long to make a decision about things like this."
Ogden Council Deputy Director Glenn Symes said council staff would work on the proposed amendment to put it before the council for a vote soon, something that will likely take place during the first part of 2021.