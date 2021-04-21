OGDEN — The Ogden City administration wants to give a financial boost to a local architectural firm so the business can open up shop in a long-vacant, historic building downtown.
Brandon Cooper, deputy director of Ogden's Community and Economic Development department, said the administration is seeking City Council approval to provide $25,000 in tax increment funding to Ogden-based Bott Pantone Architects. The firm is currently under contract to purchase a more than century-old building at 333 24th St. Located across the street and to the south of Kiesel Avenue near The Junction, the building is situated among similarly aged historic structures like the old Berthana Ballroom and the Lotus/Kiesel building.
When Bott Pantone closes on the sale, the company wants to begin a host of upgrades on the building, including an entirely new interior, a new roof, and an updated exterior facade. Cooper said the property has sat vacant for many years, mainly due to its lack of critical infrastructure like sewer, water and electrical utilities.
Cooper said the city's financial assistance with the project would help fund the needed infrastructure improvements — something that likely won't happen without government intervention, resulting in the continued vacancy and decay of a building located in the heart of one of Ogden's most historic downtown areas.
"On this block alone, there are at least five or six buildings that have a historic nature that is significant," Cooper said.
The money for the action would come from the city's Kiesel Community Development Area fund, Cooper said. The CDA was approved in 2015 and includes approximately 39 acres between Kiesel and Wall avenues from 24th Street to 25th Street. The CDA creation authorizes up to $10.4 million in tax increment financing money to be used for redevelopment in the area. TIF involves freezing tax valuations on a property for a specified time period, then using future increases in property tax revenue for redevelopment. The money is often offered to developers as an incentive to build and it can be used for things like street and utility improvements, hazardous waste removal, property acquisition and the demolition of blighted buildings.
In this case, Cooper said, the financing would be different from normal tax increment operating procedures, with the city providing a lump sum to Bott Pantone that will be taken from the Kiesel CDA fund balance. Ogden City Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said the fund has a balance of about $147,000.
Under the proposed agreement, Bott Pantone would not receive the funds until the sought after improvements are substantially complete, according to City Council documents. Cooper estimates the city will make back its money in about three years, through an increase of property tax dollars that will come as a result of the upgrades and the presumptive, subsequent increase in the building's value.
The Ogden City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal on Tuesday, April 27.