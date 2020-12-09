OGDEN — After several years of prodding from 25th Street business owners, Ogden City has developed a formal plan that will allow for more drinking establishments downtown.
The Ogden City Council is considering a zoning amendment that would allow up to three drinking establishments on each side of a city block in Ogden's Central Business District Intensive Zone. The city's CBD includes all land from 20th to 27th streets between Wall and Adams avenues, while the "intensive zone" is made up of a swath of land inside that area where businesses are most highly concentrated.
The current proposal was spearheaded by Ogden developer Thaine Fischer, who had previously petitioned the city to change the definition of a linear block to include only one side of a street, rather than both sides. Because current city code allows for only two 21-and-over drinking establishments per block, that particular amendment would have allowed more of such businesses to open downtown.
Fischer petitioned the city to consider a similar proposal clear back in 2009, but that was ultimately denied. His second proposal was submitted in 2015. In recent years, 25th Street’s Alleged lounge owner Jared Allen, has joined Fischer in the push. The pair has said the city's current limit on downtown drinking establishments stifles economic growth and has already negatively impacted their development prospects.
Fischer has performed several historic renovations in or near Ogden’s downtown over the past decade, including the buildings that house Pig & a Jelly Jar, Even Stevens Sandwiches, Harley & Bucks, Stellas and The Monarch. The developer said he’s been approached by several high-end Salt Lake City restaurants who are interested in moving to 25th Street but would be unable to do so under current code. Fischer said the restaurants serve alcohol and are only open to patrons over the age of 21.
Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said the city's alternate proposal for the issue, slightly different from Fischer's original request, is one that meets the intent behind the initial appeal. The allowance of three drinking establishments per side of a linear block includes any businesses located on the corner of a block or with a publicly accessible door on the block regardless of the establishment’s street address, which essentially closes a loophole that could have theoretically allowed business to exceed the limit.
When boiled down, the zoning amendment would increase the number of bars currently allowed in the CBD intensive area from two to six.
"We think this works," Montgomery said of the proposal.
Throughout the multi-year process to increase the number of drinking establishments allowed, Fischer has heard the refrain that doing so, particularly on 25th Street, would increase that need for police response there and make the street feel less safe, eroding 40 years of city work to improve the atmosphere along Ogden’s most famous street. City officials and others have spent decades transforming 25th Street’s image from that of a mostly vacant, crime-ridden bar strip to a more family-friendly destination with a variety of businesses.
But Montgomery said the current proposal on the table still limits bars allowed on the street beyond what was there in previous years.
"It would still be less than what was there in 1992," he said. "And of course, that was less then what was there in 1980, when we redeveloped 25th Street. I think there still might be a proper balance (with the new proposal)."
Ogden Council Deputy Director Glenn Symes said the City Council is scheduled to vote on the amendment sometime in January.