OGDEN — A longtime Ogden developer wants the city to reconsider what constitutes a linear block, so more drinking establishments can open downtown, particularly along Historic 25th Street.
Ogden-based developer Thaine Fischer wants the Ogden City Council to approve an amendment to city code that would change the definition of a linear block to include only one side of a street, rather than both sides. Because current city code allows for only two 21-and-over drinking establishments per block, the amendment would allow more of such businesses to open downtown.
Fischer has performed several historic renovations in or near Ogden's downtown over the past decade, including the buildings that house Pig & a Jelly Jar, Even Stevens Sandwiches, Harley & Bucks, Stellas and The Monarch. The developer said he's been approached by "several high-end" Salt Lake City restaurants who are interested in moving to 25th Street but would be unable to do so under current code. Fischer said the restaurants serve alcohol and are only open to patrons over the age of 21.
"I think (the current ordinance) is stifling economic development," Fischer said.
Fischer contends that allowing additional and diverse businesses into the marketplace increases potential for economic development, redevelopment of historic structures and gives the community more choices. Jared Allen, owner of 25th Street's Alleged lounge, said he backs Fischer's request and says it would attract more visitors to 25th Street.
Ogden City Council Deputy Director Glenn Symes said Fischer's petition came before the Ogden Planning Commission several years ago, but Fischer had just recently renewed the request by asking the city council to take a look at it.
Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said the commission previously recommended the council deny Fischer's proposal. Montgomery said data from 2015 shows police calls are more frequent at bars on 25th Street than any other kind of business. Montgomery said city officials and others have spent years trying to transform 25th Street's image from that of a crime-ridden bar strip and remnant of the Wild West, to a more family friendly destination with a multitude of businesses. Montgomery said in 1992 there were 10 taverns on 25th Street, while today there are just five.
"It's taken all this time to enhance 25th Street and to clean it up," said Councilman Doug Stephens. "I think the ordinance we have ... has increased the image of 25th Street. The concern is, you don't want to revert back."
But Fischer said the establishments he's looking to bring in aren't the wild barrooms of 25th Street's old days, but rather upscale offerings that also happen to serve alcohol.
The city's planning staff also consulted with the State Office of Tourism as well as the Ogden-Weber Convention and Visitors Bureau to get more insight on the potential impacts of the proposal. Both bodies said tourism isn't typically impacted by the proximity and concentration of drinking establishments, but rather by state liquor restrictions themselves and confusion regarding what can be ordered when and where.
The City Council will discuss the issue further in coming weeks.