OGDEN — Ogden City is looking to partner with four other Northern Utah governmental entities to establish a fund that would be used to support promising new businesses in the region.
The Ogden City Council will soon vote on a proposal from Ogden's administration that would allow the city to enter into a cooperative agreement with Weber State University, Ogden-Weber Technical College, the Davis County Council of Governments and Davis Technical College. The conglomerate would then establish a new venture capital fund to encourage and support economic development in Northern Utah.
Tom Christopulos, director of Ogden's Community and Economic Development Department, said the plan, at its most basic level, would allow the entities involved to team up and establish a tangible way to spur the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the northern portion of the state.
For the last decade, Ogden's CED department has undertaken efforts to infuse funding and other resources into the community to support development of local businesses, bring in new housing and generally create opportunities that officials in the department say will better Ogden's economy. Christopulos said his department believes that small businesses rooted in the community have the greatest long-term impact to the local economy.
Programs like Ogden's Business Information Center have assisted with small business loans and offer a range of services available to the local business community. Start-Up Ogden was created as a business incubator in partnership with WSU. Other joint efforts like Ogden's Business Loan Utah program, Wildcat Micro Fund and several others have provided funding for new businesses or the development of new technologies.
Christopulos said the new, budding program, which would be called the Northern Utah Venture Fund, would provide seed money, but then also encourage investors to fund the start up and early-stage development of promising new, local businesses. Christopulos noted that companies working on new technologies and aerospace technologies that support the U.S. Air Force’s missions would be early targets for the program.
"We're looking for companies that can grow into fairly large-scale community-based companies," he said. "We'd be bringing in the money to create the foundation capital."
As part of the cooperative agreement, a separate legal entity called the "Northern Utah Development Foundation" would be formed to manage the fund, according to City Council documents. The five entities involved with the agreement would each contribute $25,000 to the program and each would have a representative on the foundation's board. The initial agreement is for 20 years but could be terminated at any time by a two-thirds vote of the parties involved. The institutions involved will also be able withdraw from the agreement with a 90-day written notice.
The Ogden council will vote on the city's participation in the program in August.