OGDEN — Ogden's Main Post Office is holding a customer appreciation day to kick off the the busiest two weeks of the holiday mailing and shipping season.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, light refreshments will be served and Postmaster Ryan Burnett will be in the lobby to assist customers, answer questions, share holiday mail-by dates, and provide tips on how to ship conveniently this holiday season, according to a U.S. Postal Service press release.
“We have the greatest customers and it’s our privilege to serve them,” said Burnett in the release. “We want to recognize and thank them for their loyal business and support, and share some great holiday mailing and shipping tips while they enjoy the refreshments."
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
The Main Post Office is located at 3680 Pacific Ave.