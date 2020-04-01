OGDEN — Ogden City is hoping the private sector can help it keep small businesses impacted by COVID-19 afloat.
The city's Community and Economic Development department wants to establish a new emergency loan fund that would assist businesses currently dealing with fallout from the novel coronavirus, but that would also be available for other emergency circumstances that may arise in the future.
Tom Christopulos, director of the department, said during his 13-year tenure with the city, he's seen "three or four" instances when the city had to help prop up some small businesses — most notably during the Great Recession of 2008 and recent federal government shutdowns.
While he said other economic emergencies have impacted the city, Christopulos said he hasn't seen anything quite like the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I couldn't have predicted this COVID-19 situation in my wildest dreams," he said.
Christopulos said the fund would be managed under the city’s existing Small Business Loan Program guidelines, with several modifications. The original program is meant to help create and retain jobs for low and moderate income residents of the city. The new emergency program would apply to jobs across the board.
An additional modification is that the city will begin soliciting money from private citizens and companies that can afford to donate. Christopulos said the city recently received a $100,000 donation from R&O Construction to help small businesses during the pandemic.
Loans under the program will be given to businesses that are most susceptible to closure during the pandemic. Christopulos mentioned small businesses that typically have a rush of customers in smaller, confined spaces, like restaurants and hair salons.
During a Tuesday night Ogden City Council work session, Councilman Doug Stephens said he believes many people and entities in Ogden will be willing to step up and help the city and its businesses during this time of crisis.
"I hope so," Christopulos replied.
Christopulos said the need for the new emergency loan fund is significant. As of March 24, the CED department had received 39 inquiries and 19 loan applications from small businesses most immediately impacted by the virus. The city is ready to hand out several loans, most of which are around $10,000, to a handful of unnamed Ogden businesses, Christopulos said.
The department is currently making those loans through the original Small Business Loan Program and its Microenterprise Loan fund, which are funded by United States Department of Housing and Urban Development grants. According to council documents, there is an estimated $94,000 in HUD funding available among the two programs. Additional HUD funding can be allocated but won't be available until May.
Council Chair Angela Choberka expressed concern with nonprofit entities being unable to tap the fund. Christopulos said the first priority is to help businesses that rely on the public to keep running. He said because nonprofits typically have financial assistance from contributors, they are a secondary concern right now, though that could change in the future.
"It depends on how long we're dealing with this," Christopulos said.