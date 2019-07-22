OGDEN — He didn’t want to put words in anyone’s mouth, but Andy Blodgett said people who don’t live in Ogden usually don’t hold the city in very high regard.
“I think Ogden has a reputation throughout the state for being just an armpit,” the born-and-raised Ogden resident said. “People who grow up in Ogden know that’s not true.”
That’s why, Blodgett said, people are proud to buy and wear Ogden-themed merchandise. He runs Stone Mountain Press along with his siblings and designed the company’s “Greetings from Ogden” shirt, seen frequently around town and sold at the Farmers Market Ogden Series.
He pulled the design from a vintage postcard.
“It’s kind of like a badge of honor,” Blodgett said. “They're not shy or sheepish about saying ‘I’m from Ogden,’ They’ll wear a shirt about it. They like to say ‘I’m from Ogden and I’m proud of it and you can make fun of us all you want, but you’re missing out.’”
Stone Mountain Press’s designs are all based on something historic from the Ogden area.
“It has kind of a dark ghostly past and you can kind of feel the ghosts when you dig deep,” Blodgett said.
But Stone Mountain Press is far from the only vendor making and selling city-themed swag.
Tim Sessions founded This is Ogden as an Instagram account in August 2012 and started selling merchandise online about three years ago, most of which has a humorous twist. For example, there are mugs and shirts that say “Ogden: Wake up & smell the dog food,” in reference to an odor that occasionally wafts through the town.
His most popular piece is a shirt featuring the Buddha-esque figure from the now-closed China Nite restaurant on Washington Boulevard. The restaurant was known for having arrows shot into the sign according to Standard-Examiner archives, so the shirt reflects that.
“I think we can still kind of joke about Ogden and do it in confidence knowing Ogden is growing for the better,” Sessions said.
Location-themed products now come in a wide range of styles and are available easily online. Homesick Candles sells “specialized candles that tap into your sensory memory through nostalgic scents that can remind you of the place where you grew up.” The Utah candle has notes of cedar, sandalwood and cinnamon.
The Home T, as seen on ABC’s “Shark Tank!” offers shirts depicting any state with the word “home” written inside.
But local vendors are particularly thankful for the people buying Ogden-themed merchandise.
“I appreciate anyone who has ever bought anything from me,” Sessions said. “It’s fun to see people take pride in Ogden.”
Blodgett said he would like to design shirts around storied old restaurant logos from the Ogden area that have now closed, though he needs permission from the establishments first. He suggested the now-closed Pizza Runner and The Oaks restaurants as examples.
“It would speak to all those people who lived in Ogden for years,” he said.
Josh Stuart started working with Ogden Made in 2015 when the business was owned by Tamrac, a heavy-duty bag company. They sold Ogden Made gear from a kiosk in the Newgate Mall, which Stuart said became very popular that holiday season.
He and some friends bought Ogden Made in 2016 and he subsequently bought his friends out in 2017, making him the current sole owner. He sells shirts, hats and even bags which are hand-sewn by a team in Ogden.
“We push to highlight everything the city has to offer,” Stuart said.
He said he sees his merchandise around town frequently and the company has more than 22,000 followers on Instagram. In the near future, Stuart said he plans to sell women’s tank tops and a heavy duty backpack with padded pockets ideal for carrying camera equipment.
“This is my full-time love, my passion, for lots of different reasons,” he said.
Sydnie Furton, the marketing and public relations manager for Visit Ogden, said they also sell Ogden swag from their office on Kiesel Avenue including hats, cups and water bottles.
She said from a local perspective it’s about being proud of the city, but from a tourism perspective it’s about wanting to take a little piece of Ogden home.
“When you're wearing a hat or a shirt that says that destination on it … it creates conversations and gives you a little of that feeling back you had when you were there,” she said.
Blodgett, Sessions and Stuart all remembered seeing shirts in the early and mid-2000s that said "Ogden is Awesome." They pointed to it as the start of Ogden-themed apparel.
“That’s the key shirt that made people think we could be proud of this city,” Blodgett said. “We can show we like this city, that we love Ogden. It is awesome.”