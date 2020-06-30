OGDEN — Ramping up another COVID-19 relief program, Ogden City is looking to dole out what could be as much as $7.8 million to local businesses impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
The money comes from the federal government's Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was established with the CARES Act, and is being distributed by the state. Utah received $1.25 billion in CRF funding and is giving the money out to counties and municipalities using a population-based formula.
Ogden Director of Community and Economic Development Tom Christopulos said the city received an initial infusion of $2.6 million. Subject to the availability of funding, Ogden could receive an additional $5.2 million from the fund, money that could be received in two additional distributions at a later date.
Christopulos said Ogden's program will help cover virus-related shortfalls between necessary business expenses and existing funding sources — whether that's normal business revenue, or money local companies received through previous federal or state COVID-19 assistance programs.
For example, if a business incurred $40,000 in necessary business expenses from March through June and, if during this same time period, earned only $12,000 in revenue and received $20,000 through a government-run COVID-19 assistance program, the cashflow shortfall would be $8,000 and the business would be eligible to receive that amount.
Additionally, businesses located in Ogden's Central Business District (which includes all land from 20th to 27th streets between Wall and Adams avenues) that make physical modifications to comply with physical distancing requirements can use the program to cover those costs.
Christopulos said the funding was just finalized and the city is still ironing out details related to the program. Additional information on the application process and evaluation criteria will be published by July 1 on the Ogden Business website at www.ogdenbusiness.com. Interested business owners can also email Ogden City Business Development at business@ogdencity.com.
The city will begin accepting grant applications for the program July 1 and applications will be reviewed monthly until the funds are exhausted. Applicants must have an Ogden City business license to be eligible for a grant.
Meanwhile, Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said the county will help administer a program to distribute some $12 million to $14 million in federal funds to businesses impacted by the economic slowdown. Details are still being hammered out and should be forthcoming later this week, but the county initiative will be directed, by and large, to all areas of the county outside of Ogden. The aim is to earmark the money, funneled through the federal CARES Act, by the end of August
Davis County has launched an initial $5 million “Davis CARES” Small Business Grant Program, which is available to businesses in the county with 49 employees or less who are directly affected by COVID-19.
“The impact to our businesses has a ripple effect on our entire community," said Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson. "And we continue to look for ways to stabilize the impact.”
As part of the program, Davis County small business owners can receive up to $30,000 depending on the number of employees they employed on March 1. Applications for funding will be accepted July 6-10. For more information, go to www.daviscountyutah.gov/CED.
