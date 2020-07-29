OGDEN — Nearly 500 firms in Weber County have applied for grants meant to help business and non-profit groups hit by the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials, though, seek more applicants, want to make sure as many eligible entities as possible tap into the funding available in Weber County, up to $45 million.
Tom Christopulos, the director of community and economic development for Ogden, says around 100 entities from Ogden have applied thus far, potentially eligible for $1 million between them, though their applications have yet to be finalized. Another 382 firms elsewhere in the county had also filed applications, with 250 more in the queue, started but not yet completed, according to John Bond, the Weber County treasurer.
“We hope it’s another shot in the arm. These businesses are looking for hope,” said Bond.
Some $45 million in all is potentially available to businesses and nonprofits across Weber County via the Ogden CARES and Weber CARES business grant programs and another smaller program in Harrisville. They’re all funded with federal CARES Act money. And though roughly 730 firms and other entities have applied or started the application process, there are around 10,000 businesses across Weber County, and Bond and other officials are pushing hard to get the word out about the program.
“We’ve got to find a way to reach all our business and then find a way to have them apply,” said Bond, who’s helping manage the Weber CARES program. Officials formally unveiled the initiatives late last month.
The stakes are significant. The $45 million is meant to shore up businesses that have experienced revenue dips, laid off employees or otherwise been adversely impacted as the economy sputters. If it’s not used or claimed, Bond said, it will go back to the federal government. David Sawyer, who’s helping process applications to Ogden as deputy manager of Ogden’s Business Development Division, can attest to the need. He reviews applicants’ profit-and-loss statements as part of the application process.
“Almost all the ones I’ve seen show dramatic decreases in revenue. The whole point is to keep them in business until it gets better,” Sawyer said.
Christopulos doesn’t foresee any hurdles in allocating the funding earmarked for Ogden, potentially as much as $7.8 million of the $45 million. Interest in the program is strong and he already senses the positive impact the program will have. Funds from both the Ogden and Weber County programs should start getting to eligible businesses beginning in August.
“With what we’re seeing, I think it’s going to save a couple businesses and it’ll keep people employed,” Christopulos said.
Still, Bond wants to make sure each and every business operator knows of the program’s existence. County staffers involved in Weber CARES have been calling and emailing businesses to get the word out, “going 100 mph,” and the efforts continue. More information on the Ogden and Weber County programs is available at OgdenCares.com and WeberCares.com. Call 801-782-4100 for information on the Harrisville program.
“As a Weber County business owner, I understand first-hand the stresses our businesses face,” said Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer, also a real estate agent. “The Weber CARES grant (program) means you don’t have to face them alone.”
Ogden CARES is focused on aiding businesses and nonprofit organizations in the city, with grants available of up to $200,000. Weber CARES, administered and overseen by Bond and other county economic development officials, is, for now, focused on aiding smaller businesses outside of Ogden, with grant maximums of $35,000. Harrisville, with as much as $600,000 at its disposal, is handling its own program.
Among the highest-profile businesses impacted by the downturn have been restaurants, forced for a time to close their doors to inside dining. But the impact has been widespread and Bond and Christopulus say the applicants come from a cross-section of industries. At the same time, many are sounding similar messages.
“They’re saying the customer base they had before hasn’t rebounded yet,” Bond said. “It’s been really heart-wrenching.”
The $45 million will be allocated little by little. As funding is awarded — recipients must document how the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted them — Ogden and Weber County will get additional grants funds to continue the efforts. The aim is to distribute the money by the end of 2020, and Bond emphasizes that the funding comes in the form of grants, not loans that must be paid back.