OGDEN — As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic made for a poor-performing 2020 for Ogden's tourism industry.
But the organization charged with promoting the city as a destination mecca is counting on the travel landscape to slowly improve this year.
According to a recent report from the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, there was a total of $10.06 billion in direct visitor spending in Utah in 2019, which generated $1.34 billion in total state and local tax revenue. While numbers are still being calculated, the Gardner Institute says the most recent tourism-related sales tax revenue data for Utah in 2020 shows totals coming in around 24% lower than in 2019.
One of the most reliable ways to track tourism activity in a particular area is through Transient Room Taxes. TRTs are applied to temporary lodging for stays of less than 30 consecutive days at hotels, motels, campgrounds, vacation home rentals and other similar accommodations. According to the Gardner Institute, Weber County was already down 19%, or $271,000, in TRT revenue as of November 2020. And with positive cases of COVID-19 that continued to climb during December, the actual number figures to be even worse than that.
Sara Toliver, president of Visit Ogden, Northern Utah’s foremost convention and visitors bureau, said Ogden's TRT revenue loss was even worse, down 35% in 2020.
Northern Utah's tourism losses over 2020 are rather easy to account for.
Several of the area's largest tourism-centric events were canceled as the pandemic raged. The first casualty came in March, when the Ogden Marathon was postponed and later canceled. The largest event held in Ogden, the marathon typically features around 6,500 participants and more than 10,000 spectators.
In April, the 2020 Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show at Hill Air Force Base was axed.
The show is typically held every other year, and it’s one of the largest aerial demonstrations in the country. It’s the largest single event in Utah, with regular attendees traveling from all over the western United States and Canada. During the show, the normally secure base opens its gates to the public and tens of thousands of visitors converge on the installation’s flight line. During the 2018 show, base officials estimated more than 565,000 visitors attended the two-day performance — a number that was about 15,000 more than the show’s previous attendance record of 550,000.
The Ogden Twilight concert series and the Ogden Pioneer Days celebration were canceled in May and June, respectively. Those events also draw thousands of visitors to Northern Utah.
The premature end to Utah's 2019-2020 ski season, the relatively small amount of snow seen at the beginning of the 2020-2021 season, and all of the COVID-19 related travel restrictions and social distancing measures there also made a dent.
But with the COVID-19 vaccine supply and availability increasing, Toliver expects a rebound to begin soon. She said hotel occupancy levels probably won't reach 2019 levels until 2022, but a slow uptick is expected this year.
Late last month, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox predicted there will be gatherings without masks by the Fourth of July, according to The Associated Press. Toliver said she hopes Cox is right and that many of the events that were canceled in Northern Utah last year will be revived in 2021.
"There's been a very delicate balance throughout this last year and that will continue for a while," Toliver said. "It's a balance between recognizing that we need the visitor economy specifically to be back in order to support our downtown businesses and our restaurants ... but also making sure our community is ready ... and that we're not creating additional problems. Hopefully we can soon be back to all of those shoulder-to-shoulder gatherings, concerts, etc. where we just enjoy each other's company."