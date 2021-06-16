No matter what kind of writing you do, from business emails to novels, apps can help you become a better writer. If you haven’t gone beyond a quick, automated spell check, you’ll be delighted to know about the range of free tools available. But free isn’t enough; a good writing app should not significantly affect the speed or flow of your writing, and it should fit your needs as an author. Here are easy-to-access writing tools, including two apps that may be new to you, organized by common writing problems.
Let’s start with typos and common grammatical errors. I see these errors from all levels of writers in email and in other texts, regardless of age. No, referring to a decade like the 1980s does not take an apostrophe. The built-in tools of your favored word processing platform and your email program will likely be enough to avoid these mistakes. Word tools can be accessed under “File” and then “Spelling & Grammar.” Click to initiate. As you move through your document checking those words underlined in red, use the pane on the right to add any words to the dictionary that you know are correct but are unrecognized by Word. Blue underlining indicates grammar errors, so click on the suggestions in the pane to correct them. Sometimes, you may want an unconventional construction for style, and in that case, click “Ignore once” or “Don’t check for this issue” if it’s a signature style for you. Google Sheets works in a similar way. It also automatically adds any headings on the left side of the writing window, which serve as a handy outline.
Don’t rely on any program’s spell and grammar checker because they may still miss errors. If you typed “there” and you meant “their,” chances are the checker won’t flag the error. Always read through your writing, preferably after a break so you can approach it with fresh eyes. For important pieces, go a step further and have the text read back to you, which will help you catch missing words and awkward speech. Use Word’s Read Aloud Speech or, if you’re on a PC, use Windows 10 Narrator, part of its accessibility features. You’ll need to turn it on by navigating to “Ease of Access Center” by typing that into the Windows search bar at the bottom of your screen and then click on “Narrator.” You’ll want to memorize the keyboard shortcut to turn it on and off. Do this by holding down the Windows, Ctrl and Enter keys at the same time.
You can write with perfect spelling and grammar, but your text can still be wordy, flowery and use the wrong words. There are few workplace scenarios in which concise, clear writing is not valued. Emails, reports and presentations will be better received if you stick to your points. (For email, a phone call might be a better choice if you have a lot to say.) In a recent email series, I questioned a colleague’s decision and she wrote back saying she “understood my reticence.” Maybe she meant hesitance, but it was clear she did not know the meaning of reticence! When you’re writing, avoid fancy words — they don’t make you sound smarter and can be easily misunderstood by your readers. Scan your writing for long words and replace with a shorter one whenever possible.
If you need help with this, try the Hemmingway app, named for the author’s signature writing style: strong, simple sentences. The app uses a variety of highlighters to identify sentences that are too long or too dense, complex words, adverbs that can be eliminated, and places where you’re incorrectly using passive voice.
Sometimes you just can’t think of the right word and there’s an app for that too. Try OneLook Reverse Dictionary that’s like a backward thesaurus. You type a rough definition of the word you’re looking for into the search bar and it generates a list of words and phrases to match. Your search term can be a single word, a few words or an entire sentence. You can also use OneLook to answer factual questions such as “What is the capital of Senegal?”
If you’re faced with a complex piece of writing, Airstory can be used to help you organize your work. It turns just about everything into a drag-and-drop card, replacing the popular index card method. Anything online can be saved as a card with its source, which is perfect for researchers. You can also save images, emails and survey responses and send them all to your project. Airstory offers a free seven-day trial and then you’ll pay $25 per month.