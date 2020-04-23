SALT LAKE CITY — A state tax on locomotive fuel to pay for construction of overpasses at clogged and dangerous rail crossings got new life Thursday afternoon at the Utah Legislature.
The House, meeting in a virtual special session, voted 63-10 in favor of House Bill 4002.
The measure is similar to House Bill 356, passed by the Legislature in its general session in March but later vetoed by Gov. Gary Herbert.
HB 4002 sponsor Rep. Joel Ferry, R-Brigham City, told House colleagues he talked to the governor's office after the veto and they agreed on amendments that could make the proposal palatable to Herbert this time.
Union Pacific Railroad recently sent a letter to lawmakers promising to help communities with overpass issues and urging the state to instead apply for federal overpass funds.
But Ferry and other bill supporters said the letter's promises ring hollow.
"With Union Pacific, we've heard time and time again those kinds of promises," Ferry said.
He said Brigham City, which is plagued by blockages of sometimes an hour on busy Forest Street, even gave up one of its crossings in return for a pledge to reduce wait times.
"They haven't abided by that agreement," Ferry said. "I don't think a letter from them now saying they're working with us ... that doesn't carry much weight."
The federal account mentioned by Union Pacific would give Utah about $3 million in a one-time grant, which Ferry said would be "a drop in the bucket" toward construction of an overpass that may cost tens of millions of dollars.
The locomotive fuel tax would generate $3.66 million per year, he said.
Rep. Steve Christiansen, R-West Jordan, opposed the bill, saying it taxes business inputs and is unwise during a pandemic.
Added Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, "I'm concerned about taxing railroads."
But Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, said withdrawing railroads' 12-year-old exemption from the sales tax on locomotive fuel should not be viewed as a tax increase.
"When you provide a tax break, what do you get in return," he said.
Union Pacific has not delivered in this case, he said.
It is also fair to tax railroads' use of locomotive fuel because other forms of fuel are taxed, said Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Roy.
He used his own construction company as an example. His heavy equipment uses the same kind of fuel as trains, and he pays sales tax on it.
Rep. Kyle Anderson, R-North Ogden, had the House amend the bill to allow overpass funding on Class A roads. That would help pay for overpasses on chokepoints like 12th Street in Ogden.
Crossing blockages cause public safety, pollution and business productivity problems, he said.
Under HB 4002, 80% of the fuel tax revenue will go into a dedicated fund for use on crossing projects, according to Ferry.
Ten percent would be given to the Utah Department of Transportation for granting funds to communities for rail safety, crossing or crossing signal work.
The final 10% would pay for environmental impact studies related to crossings, Ferry said.
The bill now goes to the Senate, which meets again in special session Friday.