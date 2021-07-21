OGDEN — A couple of home-grown eateries are expanding to Salt Lake City, bringing a bit of Ogden to the state’s major metropolitan area.
Roosters Brewing Co., which also brews its own beer, will be opening a new location at the Salt Lake City International Airport, which is in the process of being rebuilt. Slackwater, the Ogden-based pizzeria, will be opening a new outlet at Industry SLC, a former foundry site that’s been turned into an office complex.
“Roosters is synonymous with Ogden and I feel it’s a big win for our town,” said Kym Buttschardt, the operator of Roosters, which has restaurants in Ogden and Layton and a taproom, B Street Brewing Co., in Ogden.
The new Salt Lake City location, tentatively set to open on Aug. 2, will be in a high-traffic part of the airport, in Terminal A, just past the security checkpoint passengers must go through before heading to their gates. As such, it’ll be exposed to travelers from around the country and world, even. “It’s a great opportunity for our company,” Buttschardt said.
But she also views the move to Salt Lake City, combined with Slackwater’s plans, as a point of pride for Ogden. “These Ogden-grown businesses are growing because we do it right,” she said.
Blake Hirschi, director of operations for Slackwater, expressed similar sentiments.
“I just think it’s that Ogden-grown businesses are making the big push,” he said. The eatery, which focuses on pizza and offers a broad selection of beer, will “have to bring our ‘A’ game to compete, without a doubt.”
The airport Roosters, which will be open to all ages of travelers, will offer a limited menu of food, in addition to its beer products. It’s teaming with Uinta Brewing Co., another Utah beer-maker with a location at the airport, on a new airport-themed beer offering — Jetway Juicy.
“We are ready to open. We are fully built out,” Buttschardt said.
Hirschi hopes the new Slackwater location in Salt Lake City is ready to open by early 2022. Slackwater’s original location is at 1895 Washington Blvd. in Ogden, but it’s in the process of building a new site at the southeast corner of 24th Street and Lincoln Avenue in the city’s downtown core and he hopes to relocate there by late September. Slackwater also has a Sandy location. “We believe in having unique spaces that feed off of the areas they are in,” Hirschi said in a press release late last month revealing new details of the Salt Lake City plans.
He told the Standard-Examiner that the Industry SLC site at 650 S. 500 West near downtown Salt Lake City is a “work here, live here, play here kind-of-place,” with a mix of commercial and residential development. The Salt Lake City locale will seat 250 and offer patio seating and “expansive garage doors for natural light,” according to the press release.
Industry SLC touts its location as a “multi-tenant creative office space.” It’s in Salt Lake City’s Granary District in a revamped building that once served as an iron and steel foundry.