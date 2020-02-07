ROY — As part of their multi-pronged efforts to spur development in Roy, leaders in the city are eager to lure a hotel to town.
They commissioned a consultant to study the idea, the report indicates strong potential and now officials are hoping for takers. They’re eyeing the northwest corner of 1900 West and 5600 South in the city’s core commercial area, which currently houses a strip mall and is up for sale.
“It’s obviously available. That would be a pretty good spot,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
The $13,700 study commissioned by Roy, carried out by HVS Consulting and Valuation of Clackamas, Oregon, indicates potential demand based in part on development in and around Hill Air Force Base. HVS recommends “an upper-midscale or upscale” hotel with around 150 rooms. Roy currently doesn’t have such a business.
“The near-term demand outlook is positive, supported by the increase in exercise and drill activity at Hill AFB, which began in September 2019, and the development of the Northrop Grumman Roy Innovation Center,” reads the report. The innovation center, currently under construction and to serve as future headquarters for Northrop military defense initiatives with the U.S. Department of Defense, is expected to bring some 2,500 jobs to Northern Utah.
City leaders publicly unveiled the hotel report at the Jan. 21 meeting of the Roy Redevelopment Agency, made up of Roy City Council members. So far, three parties have requested copies of it.
“I think it’s great. It’s something that makes us a destination place rather than a drive through,” City Councilman Joe Paul said, speaking at the Jan. 21 gathering.
Spurring business growth and economic development is a key priority for city leaders. They’ve taken the key steps needed to create as many as three community reinvestment areas to allow for use of public funds to help with development, including the commercial area on the northwest corner of 1900 West and 5600 South. Leaders are also mulling implementation of new zoning guidelines called form-based code along 1900 South to foster new development.
Randy Sant, an advisor to the city on economic development efforts, told officials at the Jan. 21 meeting that the time seems to be ripe to bring in a hotel. “There’s no need to wait. (HVS officials) think the market’s ready or would be ready by the time that they start developing it,” he said. A Hampton Inn or Courtyard Inn might fit the profile of the sort of place HVS recommends for Roy, he believes.
Apart from Hill AFB and the innovation center, Sant said proximity of Interstate 15 also bodes well for hotel development. He thinks Roy would potentially have to offer incentives, but that the report indicates strong viability for a hotel, minimizing the potential the city would have to put up.
A new hotel at the 1900 West-5600 South spot “could potentially be part of a larger mixed-use development, which would include new office space as well as new retail and dining options,” HVS said in its report.