ROY — After two-plus years of talks and deliberation, Roy Mayor Bob Dandoy thinks consensus has finally been reached on a plan to jumpstart development in the city's commercial core.
"I don't think we're going to get a unanimous vote on this," he said, "but we're really close."
Dandoy has been pushing hard for change to Roy's zoning guidelines in a bid to spur new development and revive the commercial core along 1900 West, the north-south arterial cutting through the city. The street is dotted with a mix of businesses, fast-food outlets and other restaurants. Harmons, the supermarket, anchors a strip mall on the northern portion of the commercial area, where 1900 West meets Riverdale Road.
The City Council has been debating the matter on and off for about a year, but Dandoy said it's been a topic of discussion among city staffers going back two-plus years. The broader topic of drawing new businesses to Roy, in part to generate more sales tax revenue, has been a topic of debate for years.
Now, there seems to be strong sentiment, at least among some council members, to overhaul Roy's development scheme with the hope of pumping new energy into the central business area, revamping it. Dandoy says a vote on a package of proposed changes is likely at the Roy City Council meeting next Tuesday.
"If you're not developing, you're dying. We need some businesses to complement the city," Councilperson Ann Jackson said at a City Council work session on the matter last Tuesday. "It is not our job as a council to develop the land. It is our job to create an environment where business wants to come to Roy and have sustainable and viable business to promote a good community."
Councilperson Joe Paul voiced similar sentiments.
The zoning scheme in Roy's business corridor has been the same as long as he's lived in the city "and I don't see a lot of growing," Paul said. "Something's got to change. We've got to spark the want for people to come here."
Roy is Weber County's second largest city after Ogden with nearly 40,000 residents. The gradual development of Northrop Grummon's Roy Innovation Center just east of Roy's commercial core, which is expected to bring an estimated 3,000 jobs, adds urgency to the efforts in Dandoy's view. The new workers are a potential pool of customers for a revamped downtown.
Per the proposed changes, mixed-development — residential, commercial and office — would all be permitted in the area along 1900 West roughly from 4975 South down past 6000 South. As is, Roy's zoning standards generally allow for a single sort of use in a specified area, residential or commercial, say, but not multiple uses. Mixed-use zoning standards are increasingly common, according to Dandoy, and give developers more leeway.
The city hired Y2 Analytics to carry out a survey of residents on the matter and the public seems to be on board with change. "Really, no love lost for the current downtown. Residents are really eager to see some sort of change," Kyrene Gibb, a partner in Y2 Analytics, told the council at its Feb. 16 meeting. A majority of survey respondents said they'd like to see new dining, entertainment and retail options in Roy.
"Just from the survey, they want change and if we do what we've always done, we're going to get what we've always got," Councilperson Jan Burrell said at last Tuesday's work session. "We've got to move in some direction."
Still, some have questions. Dandoy, though optimistic about the plan's prospects, foresees a split decision when the question finally comes up for a vote. Councilperson Bryon Saxton, for one, worries the plan "opens the door for 1,000 apartment units on Roy's main street. But I may be out-voted," he said in a message to the Standard-Examiner.
The allowable height of buildings in the core area has been a sticking point, but Dandoy said changes have been made to the original proposal to address the concerns. Only smaller structures will be allowed closer to 1900 West and other streets in the area, with the taller buildings pushed further back. "We don't want to have a tunnel effect," he said, with tall buildings towering on either side of 1900 West.
Per the plan, buildings of up to 40 feet in height would be allowed in the two areas on the northern and southern edges of the commercial corridor, dubbed "Downtown Gateway" zones. The "Downtown East" area on the east side of 1900 West between Riverdale Road south past 5600 South would allow structures of up to 80 feet high. In the "Downtown West" area on the west side of 1900 West between 5400 South and 5700 South, buildings of up to 60 feet high would be allowed.
If the change is approved, new development wouldn't likely occur overnight. But Dandoy would envision increased efforts by City Manager Matt Andrews and others to reach out to developers to drum up interest in Roy.
"It puts the city manager on the market trail," said Dandoy, who'd like to see a hotel and movie theater come to Roy. "We go on the road."