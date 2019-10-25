OGDEN — A Roy used car dealer pocketed $129,800 in sales proceeds while failing to pay lien holders and not delivering titles to the vehicle buyers, prosecutors allege in charging documents.
Jared Miner Harvey, 46, of Kaysville, faces nine third-degree felony counts of equity skimming and 10 class A misdemeanor counts of failure to deliver title for a series of transactions from November through August.
In each incident, Harvey allegedly sold a used vehicle without telling the buyer the vehicle had a lien, collected the money and then did not pay the lien holder, usually a fleet leasing company, according to charging documents.
"I have found that Jared spent the monies from the equity of the (sales) instead of satisfying the lien," Kelly Taylor, a Utah Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division investigator, said in an Oct. 4 probable cause affidavit.
Taylor said Harvey Automotive LLC, which was at 3321 S. 1900 West in Roy, is no longer in business. A different auto sales company with other ownership occupies that lot now.
Taylor said all documents were removed from Harvey Automotive, allegedly to Harvey's Kaysville home.
According to a real estate listing as of Friday, the $500,000 home was up for sale. Taylor said he had not been able to contact Harvey to ask him about the vehicle titles.
Second District Judge Ernie Jones issued a summons Oct. 4 ordering Harvey to appear in court Nov. 13. Harvey also was told to be booked at the Weber County Jail. He was booked and released Thursday.
Harvey does not yet have an attorney of record in the case, which was filed by the Weber County Attorney's Office, according to court records.
State licensing records show Harvey registered Harvey Automotive for business in March 2016. The license remained active as of Friday.