OGDEN — The Wasatch Front Regional Council released a report earlier this week detailing total sales tax revenues taken in by Northern Utah cities across all four quarters of 2020.
And as counterintuitive at it may seem during a year that featured a global pandemic that kept scores of people homebound for extended periods of time, most major cities along the Wasatch Front raked in more cash in 2020 than they did in 2019.
Using Utah State Tax Commission data, the WFRC report shows that taxable sales in Utah went up 8.4% in 2020, compared to 2019. The WFRC serves as Utah’s main metropolitan planning organization, so its report also breaks down the 2020 sales tax year for mid- and large-sized cities along the Wasatch Front, which in Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder counties includes 16 municipalities.
The report shows that 14 of the 16 Northern Utah cities saw gains in sales tax revenue in 2020. Only Farmington and North Salt Lake saw taxable sales decrease last year, down 6% and 11%, respectively.
Most other Northern Utah cities saw rather significant sales tax revenue increases in 2020, especially cities like Morgan, which increased by 32%, and Kaysville, which saw revenues go up 30%. Sales tax revenues in Roy increased by 23%, and Syracuse and Woods Cross both increased by 20%. Clearfield and South Ogden saw increases of 15% and 14%, respectively. All other cities in the region saw increases between 6% and 13%.
Ogden’s sales tax revenue went up by 8%, which is significant because residents of the city, statistically speaking, have less money to spend. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, at just above $50,000, Ogden had the lowest median household income of the 16 cities listed on the WFRC report. Because of anticipated budget shortfalls amid the pandemic, Ogden City has tracked its 2020 sales tax situation closer than any previous year.
Consumer spending and the subsequent sales tax revenues it provides to cities is critical because those dollars fund many local, county and state services — from road projects and transit to schools and public safety. In Ogden, sales tax dollars make up more than a quarter of the city’s total funding pie. Because the city’s sales tax revenues performed better than expected, the city was able to reinstitute customary 4% raises for city employees earlier this month.
During a recent Ogden City Council meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said while some industries, like hospitality and food service, have been hit extremely hard during the pandemic, others have done surprisingly well. He said significant increases in spending at grocery stores, for home improvement purposes and even car sales have helped the city’s tax revenue bottom line stay relatively healthy.
Ogden City Comptroller Lisa Stout has also postulated that a probable rise in internet-based sales has been a major contributor, which is supported by the WFRC report.
The report says that “non-store retail sales” — which are made at establishments that are mainly involved in retailing merchandise using non-store means, like catalogs, television or, most notably, the internet — rose dramatically in 2020.
Of the 16 cities polled in the four-county Northern Utah region, Ogden had the smallest non-store retail sales gains in 2020, but the increase was still a stout 33%. The remaining 15 cities had gains of 67% or more, with cities like Roy and Riverdale seeing increases above 100%.