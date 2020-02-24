OGDEN — A San Francisco-based technology company is moving its sales headquarters to Ogden, bringing at least 50 new jobs to the area.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said Eden Technologies, a workplace management platform founded in 2015, will stand-up the sales office at the city's Business Information Center, which is located in the historic American Can building at 2036 Lincoln Ave.
Caldwell said Eden has told the city the sales facility will eventually employ at least 50 people.
The mayor said Eden is exactly the type of company the city wants at the BIC. The city advertises the facility as a one-stop small business information facility, with services and resources that include business loans, mentoring, meeting spaces, computers, Wi-Fi and more. The center also features a comprehensive business resource library, with numerous publications, videos and reference guides for business start-up and expansion.
The mayor called Eden an "innovative company that will create high-paying jobs for professionals in Ogden’s technology and software industry."
Eden provides office managers with the vendors they need to run their facilities, ranging from IT and cleaning services, to snack purchases and handymen. The company has also developed software for a centralized vendor bid collection and a billing system.
In a press release, Maryn Juergens, Eden’s vice president of Business Development, called Ogden "one of the fastest growing technology hubs in the nation" and said when considering locations for its new office, the city's access to a large talent pool, including graduates from Weber State University, tipped the scales on the relocation decision. Juergens said Ogden’s high quality of life, unique atmosphere and historic downtown, were also factors.
Support from the Economic Development Corporation of Utah made Eden’s decision to locate to Ogden possible, with EDCUtah acting as the initial point of contact between Eden and the city.
For more information, visit www.eden.io.