LAYTON -- Layton recently got its own version of Ogden's BDO Outlet.
Called the Layton Outlet, this sister store is located at 1150 N. Main Street in the old Shopko building, said Clayton Cook, BDO outlet founder, in an email.
Cook and his partners wanted to open in time for Christmas business — and open in time, they did. The store's grand opening was on Dec. 4.
"It has been insane," Cook said. " ... Our only advertisement for the grand opening was one post on Facebook at 3 p.m. the day before we opened, and the next morning we had a line of people at our front door that wrapped around the side of the building. Our first day we served 1,070 customers, which was completely overwhelming."
Cook had hoped to open the Layton store in October, but it took until mid-November to get access to the building, he said. Then store staff still had to remove all the Shopko shelves and fixtures, which they managed to accomplish in just three weeks.
Though inventory at the store changes quickly, some high-demand items include clothing, shoes, baby gear, toys as well as snacks and treats.
The store's busy and slow times are similar to other retail stores, Cook said, with the exception of special deals on things like like Osprey hiking packs, baby gear or kayaks.
"We have thousands of Facebook followers and when we post a deal, within the hour we have an immediate rush of customers into the store," Cook said.
The Layton Outlet is the third of its kind, Cook said. The BDO Outlet opened in 2011 and the Logan Outlet opened in spring 2018.
The three stores are similar, with the same ownership and suppliers.