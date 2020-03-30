DAVIS COUNTY — To take out or not to take out? That is the question.
With restaurants struggling amid the state suspension of dine-in service, many want to support them by ordering takeout. On Friday, when Gov. Gary Herbert issued his directive for Utahns to “stay safe, stay home,” he also encouraged everyone who could to participate in the “3T” challenge by ordering takeout three times per week.
Takeout was not included in the state’s March 17 order to suspend dine-in service at restaurants and bars. That order suspended dine-in service for two weeks, until March 31, but Herberts’ Friday directive told Utahns to order delivery or takeout, and not dine in at restaurants, until April 13, effectively extending the suspension.
Despite Herbert’s encouragement, and Utahns’ impulse to help restaurants stay afloat, there’s still some doubt being expressed on social media about the safety of restaurant takeout.
Rachelle Blackham, environmental health services director at the Davis County Health Department, says restaurant takeout is safe.
“During this time frame, environmental health is still not only visiting restaurants, but (also) addressing concerns and complaints of the public” in Davis County, Blackham said. “We feel that our restaurants are still serving safe food to the public.”
Restaurants are taking additional steps, like monitoring employees for COVID-19 symptoms, and sending them home if they show symptoms, Blackham said. Though the illness is new and not yet fully understood, it is currently thought that people with COVID-19 are most infectious while they are symptomatic, Blackham said.
“Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms,” the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s states, as of Monday. “There have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”
Restaurant staff are also using gloves when handing products to customers and — first and foremost, Blackham said — they’re encouraging customers to order online and observe social distancing when they pick up their orders.
Likewise, customers should limit or prevent contact with people delivering food through online delivery services like Grubhub or DoorDash, Blackham recommended.
Many regulations, like the requirement to wear gloves, were in place long before the COVID-19 pandemic, Blackham said.
Lori Buttars, spokesperson for Weber-Morgan Health Department, said the department has shared special recommendations for restaurants during the pandemic, which can be accessed on the department’s website at webermorganhealth.org/coronavirus, along with recommendations for other types of organizations.
These additional measures include steps like packaging condiments with takeout orders rather than allowing customers to get them from self-serve buffets or dispensers, and placing orders online or by phone rather than by walking into the store, according to the guide.
Consumers can refer to this guide to understand what steps restaurants should be taking to counter the spread of COVID-19.
The Salt Lake County Health Department has been recommending that customers remove their food from the takeout container it came in, immediately throw those containers away and wash their hands before eating their meal.
Information in a graphic called “Takeout Takeaways,” shared by the department on social media, states that “COVID-19 can possibly survive on plastic and stainless steel surfaces for 2-3 days and cardboard for 24 hours. That means you need to ditch the bag and containers.”
Davis County is not making similar recommendations, Blackham said. Restaurant food safety practices that were in place before COVID-19 should be enough to prevent the contamination of condiment packages, containers or drink cups, she said.
To be sure, some restaurants are better at complying with these general practices than others. Both DCHD and WMHD maintain webpages where consumers can search local restaurants and see how they fared on recent inspections — another resource for consumers who want to ensure that their food is safe.
Blackham says she’s seen some creativity in social distancing at restaurants, with some businesses having employees work outside the restaurant to take orders.
“We should be recognizing how great our restaurants are — going above and beyond” in taking precautions, she said.