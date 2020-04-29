While Utah may see some restrictions lifted this week as part of the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive to stop the spread of COVID-19, graduations and other large gatherings will still not be allowed. In lieu of the series of commencement exercises at Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah campus originally scheduled for this week, the school will conduct a virtual ceremony on Thursday evening, streaming on Utah.edu/live. My youngest daughter and her husband are part of this spring’s graduating class, which calls for a celebration. Here are some useful tips on hosting virtual get-togethers. (Graduation will be our family’s third party in quarantine!)
Like with any activity, planning is key. With a virtual party, choosing your live video streaming platform is the most important decision you’ll make. You’re likely familiar with Zoom and Skype, but a new service from Facebook called Messenger Rooms is rolling out to users that has extra features to compete with the standby video conferencing apps, in particular Zoom. Messenger Rooms allows up to 50 participants to join the virtual room and there is no time limit on the session. With Zoom, you can have up to 100 participants, but your session is limited to 40 minutes unless you pay for a premium plan. Skype allows up to 50 with an hour time limit.
Facebook also has made it much easier than Zoom for friends to join your video chat by allowing the party organizer to simply send a link to the guests, who then just tap or click to enter the room. Your guests do not even have to have a Facebook-related account to participate. For Zoom and Skype, participants must have the app on their computers, launch it and then click the session link. Last, but certainly not least, Messenger Rooms will include an automatic light and appearance enhancer, similar to Zoom’s video enhancer, along with 14 fun filters and changeable backgrounds. Messenger Rooms will be available from the Messenger app, which recently launched a desktop version in addition to mobile, Facebook itself, as well as Facebook’s other platforms — Instagram and WhatsApp.
Once it’s available, you can schedule your event by tapping “Create a Room.” The default start time is “now” but you can also specify a start time and Facebook will send out a reminder to participants a few minutes before your room opens.
In the company’s livestream announcement for Messenger Rooms last week, Mark Zuckerberg said the development team has been aware of security issues with other video apps and has built in security features. Rooms can be locked or unlocked once a call begins, but a locked room does not prevent a guest from leaving at any time. The room creator can also remove any unwanted participants.
Once your technology is set, you have only to coordinate the other elements of your party. I like to set up my big monitor on the table and arrange seating so the few people at the table can see it and those who are participating can see them. Set this up ahead of time and consider the background. If you can position the monitor so that there is a wall behind you, this is the place for a party banner or other decorations.
You might want to create a slideshow or video featuring the person of honor. Use a video app like iMovie for Mac and iPhone users or use Windows’ built-in video editor in your Photos app. There are also plenty of free online slideshow makers, but check before you start that the one you choose allows you to download your project in HD (without a watermark) because most do not. To show this to your guests, you’ll need to share your screen and open a tab with your video ready to play on YouTube or on your desktop with Quicktime (Mac) or Windows Media Player. Do a practice run well before the party to make sure it plays properly.
Don’t forget to invite your guests, just as you would with an in-person party. You might want to have each prepare a favorite memory to share about your guest of honor. You can also encourage people to have the same menu and make their surroundings festive too.