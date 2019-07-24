From robots delivering your room service meal to phone apps that can track your luggage and call for a taxi, technology has changed the way we travel. I remember watching my dad get ready for an overseas business trip, laying out plastic sleeves of paper printouts organized by subject: one for confirmations (air, hotel and rental car), one for meeting agendas, another for contact information for the people he planned to visit, a fourth for copies of his travel documents, and a fifth with Mapquest directions for each destination on his trip — at least for those that weren’t too remote like the mountains in Hubei province, deep in central China.
Fast forward to just two weeks ago when I was preparing for a five-day business trip to our office in Shanghai. The information I needed for the trip was the same, but the way I gathered and stored it was different. And computers and phones require considerations that papers do not. Here is a guide to planning an overseas business trip based on my visit to China last week.
Let’s start with the devices you’ll bring with you on the trip. In addition to your phone and laptop, you will need a power bank for charging these items when an outlet is unavailable, and an adapter that will work in the country you are visiting. There are currently 15 plug types used around the world, so check what types are used in the countries you plan to visit and purchase the correct adapters. Here’s a map that shows adapter types by countries: https://urlzs.com/XAPoh.
Beware the terms “all-in-one” and “universal” when shopping for adapters — most adapters are not because a handful of countries, including South Africa and Thailand, have their own plug and socket types. Before you leave, make sure your power bank and other devices are fully charged.
If your phone plan does not include international service, buy it from your provider. Both AT&T (International Day Pass) and Verizon (TravelPass) offer international day passes. You will be charged $10 a day for each day that you call, text or use data. You can add this service to your plan by logging into your account. To avoid inadvertently activating the daily charge by apps running in the background, turn off roaming on your phone until you need it.
You will also want to safeguard your important travel documents, as well as key information such as the addresses of the offices you will be visiting and your hotel confirmation. While the latter two items should be available in your email, you don’t want to be madly scrolling through your email to find this information with an impatient cab driver. Take photos with your phone of all documents you’ll need, including passport and visa pages. And just to be safe, now is a good time to use the plastic sleeve method as a backup in case your phone is lost or stolen.
If you’ll be using taxis, make sure you have foreign currency available to pay for your rides. I’ve found that in many countries, drivers don’t take credit cards and don’t speak English. If you’ll be traveling to your office or hotel from the airport, have a photo on hand of the destination address in that country’s language to show your driver. Uber is a cost effective and cashless alternative to taxis, but check that it’s available in the country you’ll be visiting. For instance, Uber is not allowed in Spain or Germany.
In China, you’ll definitely want to download the DiDi app, a Western-friendly Chinese ride app that you can activate before you leave home. In fact, DiDi bought Uber several years ago. You’ll find it’s nearly impossible to withdraw cash from a Chinese bank, so use DiDi which draws funds from your bank account just like Uber, and save your Chinese currency for other activities.
Finally, understand that airport security in many countries outside the U.S., is very strict. At Pudong Shanghai, you must pass through four security areas to reach the gate. To increase your chances of passing through without delay, make sure that you are not checking any type of devices that contain batteries in your bags — all must be carried on the plane. And if you’re carrying on a smart suitcases, you must remove the battery from it (preferably before you arrive at the airport). If the battery in your suitcase is ejectable, remember to drop it into the bin for electronics as you pass through security.