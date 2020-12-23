There is no doubt that scammers have intensified their efforts to steal money from unsuspecting and good-hearted people in the run-up to Christmas. But once the holiday is over, don’t expect their activity to stop. In fact, gift returns and New Year resolutions that involve helping others will keep their schemes going.
In the last week, I’ve heard about two scams: one from a reader and one from a relative. In the first case, the 78-year-old reader reported an email hack in which all of her Outlook contacts had received an email saying she was traveling, in trouble and would appreciate it if the recipients would purchase e-gift cards in $20 increments and send her the bar code and pin number to a designated email address. Why gift cards? Because they are virtually untraceable. Any request for payment using gift cards is a scam.
Our reader did all the right things: she changed her email account password and sent emails to all of her contacts to say she was alright and the email was not from her. She also reported the incident to the Federal Trade Commission. She did some excellent detective work on her email account and discovered a number of suspicious activities, including an “automatic sync” (used to sync your email to your phone, for instance) from Sudan.
Travel trouble is a scammer favorite and often used against older people to exploit their strong family ties with the assumption they will not realize it is a scam. My dad receives calls about once a month from someone impersonating one of the grandkids. Years ago, my mother-in-law fell for the scam and wired $5,000 to a scammer. Fortunately, our reader’s contacts recognized a scam.
However, with such a thorough breach of her email, I would advise her to close her email account and set up a new one. A clean slate is the only way to be sure your account is protected under these circumstances.
The second case began as a telephone call. The caller said he was with PayPal and needed to transfer several thousand dollars to her Venmo account. Venmo is a peer-to-peer payment service that is connected to the user’s bank account for payments and to receive money from others. It is also a favorite of scammers because Venmo offers no recourse to those who are victims of payment scams other than shutting down the suspicious account. The company stresses that the service should be used only between family and friends. If you are on the receiving end of a stranger’s Venmo request, it’s a scam. This story does have a satisfactory ending: She did not take the bait and called the police.
So now we know to beware of any offers involving gift cards and peer-to-peer payment services, which would also include all wire transfers. You should also be leery of delivery scams (someone needs payment to deliver an item to you) and charitable donation scams. Never reveal your personal details or give money to a person or organization that you do not know, and even then, take the extra steps of verifying the identity of the requester through an independent channel.
What’s interesting about many of these scams is the scammer seems to know so much about the victims. How do these criminals know the names of your grandkids, for instance? The more information they can put together about their targets, the more convincing their scam will be, so they use a variety of sources to build your profile. While you don’t have control over public sources such as property records, marital status, age and addresses, all of which are easily accessible online, you can minimize other details that may make you a less attractive target.
According to AARP, obituaries are used to link family members to the surviving spouse who then becomes the target of a scam. It’s better to keep these personal details vague because they will become a permanent part of the internet.
Do not enter contests or giveaways. Be wary of filling out warranty cards, which are often sold to third parties. Avoid completing surveys, which seem to pop up on many websites. “Would you mind filling out a quick survey?” the message will ask. You may be asked about your income, your home and travel preferences, all of which are valuable bits of information to both marketers and criminals. Just close the window and exit the site.
Keep your personal information to a minimum on social media sites. We’ve all heard the stories about criminals scouring Facebook accounts to find people nearby who are on vacation. To protect yourself, configure your privacy settings to close friends only. Better yet, designate exactly who can see your posts, and keep that to a small, trusted circle. And turn off location services on all apps, activating location only when you need it such as ordering an Uber.
Stay safe!