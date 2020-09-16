Beginning this week, Walmart will launch a new delivery service called Walmart+. While this is no surprise to those who watch this oh-so-competitive market, the real question is why did it take the retail giant so long to do it? Chalk it up to a supply chain that has been badly disrupted by the pandemic, which is responsible for deliveries being delayed, manufacturing backlogs and a shortage of essential materials like aluminum.
But the service is here, so it’s worth taking the time to assess whether Walmart+ is a good value. While analysts look at Walmart positioning itself to vie with Amazon Prime — both are annual subscriptions and offer a variety of consumer products — Walmart+ may have a bigger impact on Instacart, the grocery and drugstore delivery service. In fact, it may be possible to replace Amazon Prime, which includes free delivery from Whole Foods, and Instacart subscriptions with a single Walmart+ subscription, but that depends on your shopping habits.
So what is Walmart+ offering and how does it compare? Initially, Walmart+ offers unlimited free delivery (as fast as within one hour) with a $35 minimum order, along with fuel discounts of up to 5 cents a gallon and a new feature in the Walmart app that lets in-store shoppers scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick and touch-free payment experience. Membership will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial period. Price-wise, that’s about the same as Amazon Prime on a monthly basis and a $20 savings if you pay for the year in advance.
Compared with Instacart, it’s about the same for the annual fee and you’ll pay about $3 more each month for Walmart+. However, I recently discovered that Instacart does not pass through Smith’s loyalty card savings, which is how it makes money, along with its $35 minimum to qualify for free delivery. If you’re an Instacart member, take a look at the paper receipt you’ll receive with your order to see the savings you’re not getting. That’s one thing that appeals to me about the Walmart+ model: The price is the price. Further, there are no extra little fees with Walmart+ as there are with Instacart.
Clearly, I’m an Instacart member and most frequently specify Smith’s. I have not bought groceries at Walmart, but a quick spot check of its online prices versus what I’ve paid on Instacart revealed across the board savings at Walmart, averaging around 25%. I’m sold. You can sign up for the 15-day free trial at https://www.walmart.com/grocery/plus/signup. Note that you must add a credit card. Set a reminder for the day before your trial period ends, so you can cancel before your card is charged.
Grocery delivery is a godsend for those who cannot easily get to the store, for those who would prefer to spend their time in other ways or for those who want reduce their exposure to other people during the COVID crisis and as we enter flu season. Regardless of which service you choose, here are some tips to help ensure a good experience.
When you select a delivery window, make sure you will be available to check any substitutions that are made to your order because what may seem like an acceptable replacement to your shopper may not be to you. And according to a veteran Instacart shopper who offered advice to fellow shoppers, “Don’t be an idiot. Use your intuition. If the app tells you strawberry jam is a good substitute for strawberries ... think again. Text your customer. Or choose another kind of berry.” You may receive an alert and then start chatting with your shopper, but sometimes a shopper will substitute without letting you know. Keep an eye on your list as items are checked off and initiate a chat if you don’t like what you see. It may be difficult to get an adjustment after your order is delivered.
All services now use contactless delivery, which means your groceries will be left at your door. Be home, so perishable items aren’t left out too long. Happy shopping.