On Friday, the much anticipated Apple TV+ became available. Like with the launch of Apple TV in 2007 — many folks thought it was an actual TV, not a media streaming device such as Roku — there is some confusion about exactly what it is and how do you view it? Following is a guide to help you decide whether the new service is right for you.
Apple TV+ is a content platform that is accessed through the Apple TV app in the same way that you have to have the Netflix app to watch movies and shows on Netflix. But unlike Netflix, which is compatible with just about every device, including most smart TVs, Apple TV+ has a shorter list of compatible hardware options.
At launch, you can download the app to most Apple products (iPhone, iPad, Macs running Catalina and later operating systems and Apple TV streaming box), if it isn’t installed. It can also run on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and new Samsung TVs. Apple has said the app will also be added to Sony, LG and Vizio TVs in the future. Finally, you can watch on the web at http://tv.apple.com via Chrome, Firefox or Safari browsers. The big player missing in the lineup is Android — no Android phones, tablets or Google Chromecast, a competitor to Roku and Amazon Fire TV stick.
If you have yet to add a streaming device to your regular TV, I recommend looking at Roku’s six choices that start at $30 and top out at $99. And if you have an older television without an HDMI port, Roku Express Plus is your best and only option with its analog AV cable, complete with red, white and yellow plugs. You will have to have a strong and reliable WiFi signal to stream from the internet to your TV, but at $35 it’s worth a try. What isn’t budget friendly, is Apple TV, which runs about $200 for a box similar to Roku’s.
Certainly Apple has entered a very crowded space. The new “network” is competing with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and soon-to-launch Disney+, which will debut on Nov. 15. While its opening inventory of programs is relatively small, it is all original content, meaning Apple has produced these shows for its own platform and no other. It isn’t licensing other material either. Apple TV+ is more like HBO than the all-you-can-eat entertainment buffets at Netflix, Hulu and Prime, but with its own twist. In numerous reports, Apple decided to take a family-friendly approach to its content and avoid excessive violence, sex and political elements.
Today there are just nine original shows, all with big budgets and big names. Apple has released the first three episodes of its headliners — “The Morning Show,” “See” and “For All Mankind” — with new episodes scheduled to be released weekly. There are also several delightful shows for children. To see them all, including upcoming ones, visit https://www.apple.com/apple-tv-plus/. It’s a modest start in terms of quantity, but it’s all high quality. And Apple said it will be adding new original TV shows and movies every month.
So how much does it cost? A subscription to Apple TV+ is $4.99 a month, charged to your credit card.
If you’ve bought an iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac or Apple TV after Sept. 10 you are eligible to receive a one-year subscription for free. You must redeem the offer within three months of purchase. If you’re not the happy owner of a new Apple device, you’ll still get a seven-day free trial. Each subscription can be shared among up to six family members, which really means you can run the app on six different devices at the same time. With Netflix, you’ll pay $15.99 per month for four simultaneous screens.
While Apple TV+ is the cheapest streaming platform, you should assess your entire entertaining bill before deciding whether it’s right for you. The charges can really add up. Are you paying for cable as well? We’ve reached a point when we have an insatiable appetite for easy entertainment. Bored? Watch Netflix. It’s time for some thoughtful consideration of our media habits. Apple may have the ideal formula with a small selection of high quality programming, but if we can’t cut other platforms, we won’t be able to appreciate it.