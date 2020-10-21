Buying one of the five new iPhone models is not as simple as it was in years past. With four models to choose from, a new charging system, no EarPods in the box, a tiered ordering timeline and a dizzying array of carrier offers, it can be daunting just to place your order. Here’s what you need to know to make the right choice.
Let’s start with the phone itself and look at what makes this series different from the previous year’s models. There are four models to choose from and all are 5G compatible, the first phones Apple has launched with the ability to run on the faster network. Each has an OLED display and camera improvements, which become better as you move up the line, and a new ceramic screen that Apple says is four times less likely to crack if dropped.
Another first for Apple with this run is the lack of accessories included in your purchase. None of the phones come with EarPods, so that’s an accessory you will have to buy if you don’t already have them. These phones also feature a new mounting and charging system system called MagSafe, which means you will also have to buy new MagSafe-compatible accessories like a wireless charging pad and a MagSafe case. Your new phone will come with a charging cable, but not the charging block that you plug into an outlet, so add that to your list.
The most obvious differences between the four models are size, price and storage. Beginning with the smallest and least expensive is the iPhone 12 Mini featuring a 5.4-inch display and an entry price of $700 with 64 GB of storage. Next is the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch screen, starting at $800, with the same minimum storage as the Mini, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro with the same screen size as the regular 12 for $1,000 and twice the storage. Finally, we have the iPhone 12 Max, the biggest phone Apple has ever offered. Starting at $1,100 with 128 GB of storage, its display measures 6.7 inches. Size is a personal preference, but I urge you to visit a store and compare for yourself if you are considering a phone that is smaller or larger than the one you are currently using.
You can currently order the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. Both were scheduled to be available this Friday, but the iPhone 12 has been delayed by a few days. You will be able to preorder the Mini and the Pro Max on Nov. 6, with availability in stores set for Nov. 13.
Once you have decided which iPhone is right for you, the next decision you’ll make is where to buy it — Apple, your current carrier, a different carrier or a retailer like Walmart or BestBuy.
With the two available models, carriers have discounted the phones by $30 compared with buying a non-carrier specific iPhone from Apple, but that $30 may be money well spent. If you haven’t decided on a carrier, a SIM-free (unlocked) phone from Apple is the way to go. You will choose your carrier later and then receive a SIM card with your plan activation. It also means that if you want to change your carrier at a later date, your phone will work with the new carrier.
The major carriers are all offering different incentives to buy a new iPhone 12, but most of these deals are dependent on trading in a qualifying iPhone and your status as a customer whether current or are switching from another provider. You’ll definitely want to read the fine print. Here is a sample of the most popular offerings.
AT&T is offering a free iPhone 12 when new or existing customers buy the phone on a 30-month installment plan (the free phone shows as a credit each month), subscribe to a recent AT&T Unlimited plan and trade in an iPhone 8 or later in working condition.
Verizon has a similar deal, but it is limited to new customers. Over at T-Mobile, you can get two iPhone 12s for $100 a month on an unlimited 5G data plan, but you’ll have to be a new customer and trade in an existing device to qualify. Existing customers can add a line to their accounts and trade in an eligible phone to get up to $850 off an iPhone 12.
BestBuy is mirroring the AT&T offer, while Walmart is offering up to $130 off pre-orders when you buy on a carrier plan. For this deal, you don’t have to trade in an iPhone to qualify, so it’s good for those who are new to the iPhone or learn that their iPhone does not meet the threshold for trade-in value.