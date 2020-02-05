The new coronavirus outbreak has provided fuel for hackers, scammers and pranksters. Opportunists all, they may be out for your money, your time and attention, but you can avoid falling for these traps by knowing where to get your facts and practicing safe online behavior.
One of the most harmful coronavirus-related scams was reported by researchers with IBM X-Force and Kaspersky who discovered cybercriminals spreading a popular malware strain called Emotet through malicious emails and links to users in Japan. The Emotet trojan is being sent in official-looking emails that claim to be from a Japanese disability welfare service provider. If recipients click on the attachment or link — to read reports about coronavirus patients in several prefectures in Japan and learn about prevention measures — their computers will be infected by the virus.
Emotet is a well known malware that’s been around since 2014. It is a type of banking trojan designed to steal online banking logins and other financial data. Because it’s so prevalent and difficult to detect in its continually evolving versions, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security deemed Emotet “one of the most costly and destructive types of malware, affecting government and private sectors, individuals and organizations.”
With coronavirus news leading the headlines, it’s particularly important for users to be aware of possible email scams. Pay close attention to your email and do not open attachments or click on links regardless of how “official” the message may look. Better yet, delete any suspicious emails, and get your news from reputable sources. If you do open an email and inadvertently open an attachment or click on a link (this holds true for social media posts too), immediately run an antivirus program such as Malwarebytes.
Dr. Jennifer Plumb, who specializes in Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, urged Utahns to seek news only from reliable sources such as the Center for Disease Control and the Utah Department of Health. “It’s easy to get sucked into sensational news, especially when it’s about a potentially life-threatening illness in its early stages. We just don’t yet know how it started or exactly how it can be transmitted,” Plumb said. “What we do know is that there are precautions to take during flu season that will help reduce the risk of getting sick no matter what the type of virus.”
The Utah Department of Health is clear on its advice. If you have recently traveled to China and experience symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath you should seek immediate medical care. Be sure to tell your doctor about your recent travel, and avoid contact with other people while you are sick. Everyone else can take steps to stop the spread of disease, such as avoiding non-essential travel to China and avoiding contact with other people if you are sick. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Plumb went on to say, “Community members are at a much greater risk from an influenza infection than they are from this novel coronavirus. Do yourself a favor and seek out reliable information from reliable sources, discuss your health with your doctor, and please get a flu shot. Flu shots not only protect you, but they protect the most vulnerable members of our communities. Our children, the elderly, those with compromised immune systems (like cancer patients) need you to help them.”
Fake news around the virus is another problem that has exploded over the last week. While it’s never a good idea to spread rumors and fuel panic, any of these stories could also contain malicious links and direct you to an infected website.
The most popular stories so far involve conspiracies related to the virus being engineered by a government lab for biological warfare and that a vaccine already exists. (No vaccine has been successfully developed for any of the human coronaviruses, which include MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV and the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
While social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, have taken measures to limit these false news posts, the posts continue to pop up, receive thousands and sometimes millions of views and are then shared numerous times. Do not contribute to this problem. Skip or mute posts that contain the word “coronavirus” and, again, seek your news elsewhere.